Tribute to rock ’n’ roll legends set at CPPAC
LARGO — Allengang Entertainment will present a musical tribute to Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Fats Domino Wednesday, March 31, 7:30 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, Central Park Drive, Largo.
The show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $120. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. For tickets and information, visit www.largoarts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Buddy Holly was a singer-songwriter whose records, conveying a sense of the wide-open spaces of West Texas and unstoppable joie de vivre, remain vital today. Holly produced some of the most distinctive and influential work in rock music. Already well versed in several music styles, he was a seasoned performer by age 16. With hits such as "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day," Holly was a rising star when a tragic plane crash struck him down in 1959 at age 22.
Antoine Dominique Domino Jr., known as Fats Domino, was an American pianist and singer-songwriter. One of the pioneers of rock and roll music, Domino sold more than 65 million records. Between 1955 and 1960, he had 11 Top 10 U.S. pop hits such as “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Walkin’ to New Orleans” and “Blueberry Hill.”
Elvis Presley is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and is often referred to as the "King of Rock and Roll" or simply "the King." His energized interpretations of songs and sexually provocative performance style, combined with a singularly potent mix of influences across color lines during a transformative era in race relations, led him to both great success and initial controversy.
In this tribute show developed by Allengang Entertainment, the songs of three music legends will be celebrated. The impersonators will be backed by the Crew.
Clearwater Poetry Made Concrete winners etched in sidewalks
CLEARWATER — The city has stamped several poems written by the 2020 winners of Clearwater’s Poetry Made Concrete contest into five newly installed sidewalk segments.
The city’s Neighborhoods Division held the contest last year as part of its placemaking program, which aims to inspire Clearwater residents to reimagine, strengthen and beautify their communities through public art.
Clearwater’s Parks and Beautification Division, on behalf of the city’s Neighborhoods Division, stamped five winning poems into sidewalks across the city.
“As part of ongoing efforts to bring art and literature into the public realm, the city of Clearwater is transforming sidewalks into works of art, building upon the city’s commitment to repairing sidewalks,” said Jordan Morang, Clearwater neighborhoods coordinator.
In the past few weeks, five sidewalks in need of repair have received new concrete and poetic words. The winning poems from last year’s contest were made into large stamps and pressed into sidewalks at the following locations:
- “Only Love” — Intersection of South Hillcrest Avenue and Pine Street
- “One Step at a Time” — Willow Tree Trail and Hawthorne Drive
- “A Traveler’s Prayer” — At the circle of 2400 Harn Blvd, near the Morningside Recreation Center
- “Talons & Tufts” — Near the intersection of Stevenson Avenue and Overbrook Avenue
- “Concrete Paradise” — Near the intersection of Carlton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
“I see how important the sidewalks are, how they are so critical to the way we live, but they are taken for granted,” said Karen Cunningham, the poet who penned “A Traveler’s Prayer.”
To view all of the winning poems, visit www.myclearwater.com/residents/neighborhood-services/clearwater-placemaking-hub/sidewalk-poetry. If you wish to beautify and activate a space within your neighborhood, visit www.myclearwater.com/residents/placemaking-playbook, or contact the email Neighborhoods@myclearwater.com.
St. Petersburg Arts Alliance Appoints new CEO
ST. PETERSBURG — The board of directors at the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently announced the unanimous approval of Terry Marks as the new chief executive officer beginning March 18.
“While we will miss our founder and executive director, John Collins, we are excited to continue the great work of SPAA under Terry’s leadership. Her background in the arts, business and nonprofit sector is a perfect fit to enhance and increase our impact for the community,” said Mary Anna Murphy, board chair.
Marks grew up in New York City with a deep and abiding love for visual and performing arts. Her first career was as an educator, and she then worked on Wall Street with Fortune 500 companies, including the largest minority and woman-owned brokerage. Marks also was a publisher of a magazine for children, as well as owning her own 17-year consulting practice in Los Angeles, serving organizations with budgets from $2 million to over $250 million.
During her time in Los Angeles, Marks taught at the Center for Nonprofit Management for 10 years and also at the University of Southern California, working to grow missions that included the arts, health, literacy, homelessness, seniors, the environment, and serving families affected by developmental disabilities, with a special focus on autism. She has a background in marketing and communications and has been a speaker at national conferences, as well as serving as a CEO of a national nonprofit.
Within the world of art and culture, Terry worked with the Santa Monica Museum of Art, known now as the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Pacific Symphony, Celebration Theater, Los Angeles Youth Orchestra, and she traveled with one of her clients, a ballet company in a cultural exchange to China.
Most recently Marks consulted for the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative.
“Visual and performing art is such an intimate form of expression and one of the most powerful means to communicate. I am honored to accept the newly created position of chief executive officer,” Marks said. “John’s influence as founder and executive director will always be a shining light for me. I am looking forward to serving the compelling and innovative arts culture within St. Petersburg. My primary goal is to create a unifying alliance and grow our vibrant arts economy. Within the business sector, art has a significant role to play and a seat at the table to accelerate the overall growth of our city. In addition, I want to expand and support artists and art education, as St. Petersburg continues to rise as a diverse destination for arts and culture.”
Ruth Eckerd Hall reschedules ’70s Fest
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that the ’70s Fest starring Little River Band and the Lords of 52nd Street set for May 29 at 7 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. The 70’s Fest Marketplace in the Grand Concourse at Ruth Eckerd Hall will open at 5 p.m.
Little River Band was dubbed as "the best singing band in the world" by Glenn Frey of The Eagles. Through the ’70s and ’80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multiplatinum albums and chart-topping hits such as “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy on Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man on Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s a Long Way There.” With worldwide album and CD sales of more than 30 million copies, they were the first band to set a record for having Top 10 hits for six consecutive years.
The famed lineup that backed singer-songwriter Billy Joel from 1976 to 1981, the Lords of 52nd Street return to Clearwater performing renditions of the recorded originals by the Piano Man's original band. The outfit is led by three former members of the Billy Joel band, including multi-instrumentalist Richie Cannata, drummer/percussionist Liberty DeVitto and guitarist Russell Javors. Four of the five Joel albums released during the foursome's 1976-81 tenure reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, including “The Stranger,” “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses” and the live “Songs in the Attic.”