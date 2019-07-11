GCAA to host ‘Sunbirds’ exhibition
PINELLAS PARK — The Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance Inc. will host an opening reception for “Sunbirds” Sunday, July 14, 2 to 5 p.m., at GCAA Creative Zone, 5619 70th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The reception is free and open to the public. It will feature refreshments and poetry readings.
“Sunbirds,” a Florida-themed group exhibition, will feature work by Colleen Baxter, Marie Cummings, Boo Ehrsam, Martha Gipson, Elizabeth Hoff, Sue Johnson, Margaret Juul, Jan Kolacy, Donna Linder, Kevin Nodland, Donna Plunkett, Lourdes Rosas-Rasdall, Savelli, Vanessa Segraves, Carole Shelton and Judy Vienneau. Exhibition hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.
For information, email director@gcaa-fl.org or call 727-738-8010. Visit www.gcaa-fl.org.
St. Pete ArtWorks to host exhibition of work by Marie Cummings
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for Marie Cummings’ “Think Outside the Box” will take place Saturday, July 20, 6 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2412 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The artist will attend the opening. The exhibition will be on view July 16 through Aug. 17.
With “Think Outside the Box,” an exhibition of mixed-media experimental works, Cummings seeks to help viewers cope with changing times. Water and paint dance together in her paintings and collages, which use gesso, gel, tissue paper and unusual materials to create pattern and texture.
Cummings’ work is a form of meditation, an expression of the soul. Her non-objective process gives each viewer the opportunity to decide what each image means.
“Ultimately, I hope viewers feel expressive freedom when they see my work,” Cummings said. “I want people to delight in the colors and whimsy, to experience a sense of happiness, to enjoy this reminder of what it means to be alive.”
Art Lofts announces call to artists for Greco-Roman-themed art
ST. PETERSBURG — Thanks to the arts grant program at the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, Art Lofts in downtown St. Petersburg will be hosting a show celebrating the birth of Western culture.
Local artists of all levels are encouraged to submit works. There is no cost to participate. The show juror will be Brandy B. Stark.
Art Lofts has announced a call to artists for Greco-Roman-themed art. Artists may submit up to five entries of any medium. Please list the size and price of each item. The cost of this show is covered by a grant provided by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. Artists may submit and participate at no charge.
The deadline for submission and notification of acceptance is July 25. Delivery of works will take place Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 1-3, 10 a.m. to noon, at Art Lofts, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg.
Selected pieces will be displayed in the Art Lofts gallery from Aug. 3-31.
Participating artists will be eligible for one of three cash prizes. Award criteria includes level of technical skill, quality of image, and the connection of the subject matter to the theme. The public will also have the opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice Award at the show’s opening reception.
The art show reception will run in conjunction with the August Second Saturday Art Walk on Aug. 11.
To be considered for the art show, send images to Brandy Stark via email at stark_brandy@hotmail.com. Inquiries may also be made via Facebook at www.facebook.com/bstarkart.
Mystery Cabaret to present ‘Trouble at the Tropicabana’
CLEARWATER — The Mystery Cabaret will present “Trouble at the Tropicabana,” running Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, at 2nd Stage Studio Theatre, 22057 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. Matinees are Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 a person or $50 per couple. Ticket price includes gourmet appetizers and beverages. A cash bar is available. For reservations, call 727-277-6953 or visit www.nystageproductions.com.
Largo Community Center to host Arts and Crafts Bazaar
LARGO — An Arts and Crafts Bazaar will take place Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The event will feature more than 50 local crafters and artists. All items for sale will be original, handmade pieces or prints of original work. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Wordier Than Thou to present second annual Nerdier Than Thou event
CLEARWATER — Attendees will have an opportunity to celebrate all things nerdy and bookish at Wordier Than Thou’s second annual Nerdier Than Thou literary con, set for Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, at Emerald City Comics, 4902 113th Ave. N., Clearwater.
Hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Inspired by larger Tampa Bay area conventions such as MegaCon Tampa, Tampa Bay Comic Con, and the cons held at local libraries, Wordier Than Thou decided to create its own version of a con with a literary twist. Nerdier Than Thou offers two days of programming featuring local writers across a variety of genres, including science fiction, horror, fantasy, steampunk and more, as well as journalists, comic book writers, comedians and satirists, and paranormal investigators.
Among this year’s participating authors are Steph Post, Gale Massey, Craig Pittman, Kimberly Lojewski, Stefani Deoul, Arin Greenwood and Tyler Gillespie. For a complete schedule of panels and presentations, visit www.wordierthanthou.com.
There is a suggested $5 donation at the door. All money raised will be benefit Wordier Than Thou’s literary programming. Wordier Than Thou is a Pinellas County-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports Florida writers and readers.