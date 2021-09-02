CLEARWATER — Comedian Whitney Cummings will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Cummings will perform two shows, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. This show is for mature audiences only: adults 18 years of age or older. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Tickets purchased for the Jan. 17 show will be honored on this new date.
The fall leg of the “Touch Me” tour will span more than 25 cities and will feature Cummings’ signature take on the current culture and the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Touch Me” is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, “Can I Touch It,” and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase “Touch Me,” is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually, spiritually and Cummings will cover it all.
For a complete list of tour dates, visit whitneycummings.com.
During the period when larger theaters were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Cummings has been touring the United States, workshopping her new material in smaller rooms. During these creative workshopping sessions, Cummings has been engaging with her audience through her stand up, but also through physical touch-hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in standup comedy, the “Touch Me” tour will be a big ol’ party and celebration of life! The material is deeply personal, reflecting on the changes the pandemic brought to her life and her observations of today’s society.
“Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we’ve all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me,” Cummings said in a press release promoting the tour. “I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn’t even tell my therapist. I can’t wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides COVID.”
Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director and host of the podcast “Good for You.” Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney,” she also is also co-creator and co-writer of the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series “2 Broke Girls.” She has appeared in multiple television shows and films, as well as multiple stand-up specials, one of which was nominated for an American Comedy Award. In 2017 she published her memoir titled “I’m Fine ... And Other Lies.” Her first one-hour stand up special, “Money Shot,” premiered on Comedy Central in August 2010 and was nominated for an American Comedy Award. Her second , “Whitney Cummings: I Love You,” debuted on Comedy Central in June 2014. Her third, “I’m Your Girlfriend,” aired on HBO in 2016 and her fourth, “Can I Touch It?,” aired on Netflix in 2019.