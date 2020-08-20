ST. PETERSBURG — Next month, Great Explorations Children's Museum will host an extravaganza unlike any other.
The Great Extravaganza, the museum's largest annual fundraising gala, regularly brings nearly 400 community supporters together for an evening of celebration and philanthropy. The gala will be hosted online this year as a creative way to honor tradition while providing a safe opportunity for the community to rally together in support of the beloved museum. Participants can support Great Explorations and its interactive educational programming by logging on and attending the socially-distant gala Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.
In the spirit of STEAM-based learning, this year's event is aptly themed STEAMpunk Exploration: A Victorian Virtual Gala. Guests will enjoy a presentation from CEO Angeline Howell, performances from the talented Bay Kings Band, and, of course, plenty of STEAM-themed entertainment. Guests can also expect special celebrity appearances from a few notable names.
Additionally, bidding for the virtual auction will begin prior to the online event for event attendees and the general public. Expect to see fantastic items and experiences like admission to TreeUmph! Adventure Course, Legoland, and ZooTampa, as well as kayak rentals from Good Vibes Kayak Rentals available for auction.
Great Explorations will host this fundraising gala from the Great Exploratorium, the museum's newest interactive exhibit space. The Great Exploratorium, which features multi-use spaces to introduce STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math – topics through experiments, demonstrations, and hands-on components, was made possible by generous contributions from attendees of the 2019 fundraising gala, as well as Raymond James.
This year, proceeds from the Great Extravaganza will support the museum's operating and program expenses during and after the pandemic. In March, Great Explorations Children's Museum, which has been operating for over 30 years, temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and remained closed for over three months. After re-opening in July, the museum has seen a significant decrease in primary sources of funding, such as ticket and gift shop sales. The spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for the museum. All proceeds from the Great Extravaganza will allow Great Explorations Children's Museum to continue its mission to stimulate learning through creativity, play, and exploration.
"Like the museum's day-to-day operation, the Great Extravaganza looks a little different this year, but our mission remains the same," said Angeline Howell, CEO of Great Explorations Children's Museum. "We're looking forward to connecting with our supporters (albeit digitally!) to raise awareness and continue creating meaningful learning experiences for families in our community."
Tickets are available at www.bidpal.net/greatexgala. Virtual admission is $35 per household, but supporters can choose to upgrade to a VIP experience ticket for $150 per household. The VIP experience ticket includes virtual admission plus a delicious gourmet dinner for two and a bottle of wine delivered locally.
For more information, call 727-821–8992 or visit www.greatex.org.