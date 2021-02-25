The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Tom & Jerry’
- Genre: Animation, comedy and family
- Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong
- Director: Tim Story
- Rated: PG
One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom and Jerry.”
The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable … work together to save the day.
“Tom & Jerry” is set for release Feb. 26 by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and on HBO Max.
‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’
- Genre: Music and biography
- Cast: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, and Garrett Hedlund
- Director: Lee Daniels
- Not rated
The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe. Beginning in the 1940s in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 26 by Hulu.
‘Cherry’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, and Jeff Wahlber
- Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo
- Rated: R
“Cherry” follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances.
Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.
The film will have a theatrical run beginning Feb. 26 and will be released on Apple TV+ March 12.
‘Crisis’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Veronica Ferres, Mia Kirshner, and Martin Donovan
- Director: Nicholas Jarecki
- Rated: R
Three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S., an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market.
The film will be released in select theaters Feb. 26, followed by a home entertainment release March 5.
‘The Vigil’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Fred Melamed, Nati Rabinowitz and Lynn Cohen
- Director: Keith Thomas
- Rated: PG-13
Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, “The Vigil” is supernatural horror film set over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn's Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood.
Low on funds and having recently left his insular religious community, Yakov reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi and confidante to take on the responsibility of an overnight "shomer," fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. Shortly after arriving at the recently departed's dilapidated house to sit the vigil, Yakov begins to realize that something is very, very wrong.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 26 by IFC Midnight.