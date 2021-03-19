The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Courier’
- Genre: Historical drama
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Merab Ninidze, and Angus Wright
- Director: Dominic Cooke
- Rated: PG-13
“The Courier” is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history.
At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The film is scheduled to be released March 19 by Lionsgate.
‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’
- Genre: Action and comedy
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris
- Director: Tom Gormican
- Not rated
A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire superfan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Quentin Tarantino movie.
The film is scheduled to be released March 19 by Lionsgate.
‘Happily’
- Genre: Comedy and thriller
- Cast: Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé, Stephen Root, Natalie Morales, Paul Scheer, and Natalie Zea
- Director: BenDavid Grabinski
- Rated: R
Tom (Joel McHale) and Janet (Kerry Bishe) have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.
The film is scheduled to be released March 19 by Saban Films.
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’
- Genre: Superhero and action
- Cast: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, J.K. Simmons, Amy Adams, and Ciaran Hinds
- Director: Zack Snyder
- Rated: R
In “Zack Synder’s Justice League,” determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.
The film is scheduled to be released via HBO Max March 18.
‘Exodus’
- Genre: Science fiction and adventure
- Cast: Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner, Keith Jardine, James McKinney, Hannah Kloepfer, Zachary Gossett, Dan Gonón, Grace Barnes, and David Leonard
- Director: Logan Stone
- Not rated
In a post-rapture world, Connor (Jimi Stanton), an enforcer who prevents defections from the struggling populous, discovers a VHS-tape that proves the existence of a portal to paradise.
A chance encounter with a captured AWOL citizen inspires him to reconsider his allegiance to the town. Leaving his sick brother behind, he chooses to defect from his decaying hometown and its authoritarian regime to chase his visions of the door. Relying on a tracker, his prophetic dreams, and his gut, Connor makes it into the lawless countryside before being captured by his hometown's best hunter, The Superior. However, rather than return him to the town like the other defectors, she has her own plans to get to the door.
Connor forges a shaky allegiance with The Superior, agreeing to guide her to the Portal if she'll let him live. Always sleeping with one eye open, they embark on the road to the door, honoring their partnership as long as the other remains useful.
The film is scheduled to be released March 19 on video on demand by Gravitas Ventures.
‘Last Call’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Zach McGowan, Jamie Kennedy and Bruce Dern
- Director: Paolo Pilladi
- Rated: R
A local success story, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns home to his offbeat blue collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course.
Amidst all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush who is also back in town. Mick also reconnects with the old crew from his childhood, who hold nothing back as they torment the now prosperous Mick.
The film is scheduled to be released March 19 by IFC Films.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.