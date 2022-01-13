SAFETY HARBOR — Dan Rodriguez will perform Friday, Jan. 21, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
Rodriguez grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, at age 18 to study music. He describes himself as a “whiskey and beer drinking, fishing and hunting loving, motorcycle riding, quality food eating, hippie sympathizing, people loving, husband and father.”
In September 2014, Budweiser released their "Friends Are Waiting" commercial campaign featuring Rodriguez singing his song “When You Come Home.” It premiered during the Super Bowl. In February 2018, he released his album “25 Years,” his most prolific and widely distributed work to date, featuring songs that have been placed in major ads as well as widely played Spotify playlists.
In October 2018, Miller Lite featured my newest single “So Good” in one of their commercials that played for months during NFL games on ESPN and more.
In March 2019, his song “You Feel Like Home” was featured in Explore Minnesota Tourism’s newest ad campaign.
Over the years, Rodriguez has had the honor of sharing the stage with artists and bands such as The Civil Wars, Andy Grammer, Eric Hutchinson, Matt Nathanson, NeedtoBreathe, Augustana, Tyrone Wells, Haley Reinhart, Jon McLaughlin, Will Hoge, Drew Holcomb, Sister Hazel, and more.