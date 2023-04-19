A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Evil Dead Rise’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher
Director: Lee Cronin
Rated: R
New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise. Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.
The film is scheduled to be released April 21 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘The Covenant’
Genre: Action thriller
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Emily Beecham, and Jonny Lee Miller
Director: Guy Ritchie
Rated: R
Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant” follows U.S. Army Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 21 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
‘Ghosted’
Genre: Romantic comedy action adventure
Cast: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tim Blake Nelson, Marwan Kenzari, Anna Deavere Smith, Lizze Broadway, and Mustafa Shakir
Director: Dexter Fletcher
Rated: PG-13
Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.
The film is scheduled to be released April 21 on Apple TV+.
‘Beau Is Afraid’
Genre: Black comedy and horror
Cast: Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind
Director: Ari Aster
Rated: R
A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother.
The film is scheduled to be widely released on April 21 by A24.
‘Quasi’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Steve Lemme, Kevin Heffernan, Adrianne Palicki, Jay Chandrasekhar, and Erik Stolhanske
Director: Kevin Heffernan
Rated: R
A hapless hunchback yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 20 on Hulu.
‘Chevalier’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan, and Minnie Driver
Director: Stephen Williams
Rated: PG-13
The film is inspired by the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 21 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘Somewhere in Queens’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jacob Ward, Sadie Stanley, and Jennifer Esposito
Director: Ray Romano
Rated: R
Leo Russo (Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York, with his wife, Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their shy but talented son “Sticks” (Jacob Ward), and Leo’s close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends.
Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father (Tony Lo Bianco) and younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco), Leo lives each week for Sticks’ high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 21 by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate.
‘A Tourist's Guide to Love’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe and Andrew Barth Feldman
Director: Steven K. Tsuchida
Not rated
After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 21 on Netflix.