A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Genre: Science fiction
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell
Director: James Cameron
Rated: PG-13
Thirteen years ago, Academy Award winner James Cameron introduced moviegoers to a world unlike any they’d ever seen with his epic “Avatar.” Now the visionary filmmaker is inviting audiences on a brand-new cinematic journey with the highly anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their iconic roles, playing Jake Sully and Neytiri, now loving parents doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of the moon Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans. There, the Sullys must learn to navigate both the dangerous water world and the uncomfortable dynamics of gaining acceptance from their new community.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 16, distributed by 20th Century Studios.
‘The Almond and the Seahorse’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal, Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Directors: Celyn Jones and Tom Stern
Not rated
An archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 16 in select theaters and video on demand platforms through IFC Films.
‘The Honeymoon’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Maria Bakalova, Asim Chaudhry, Pico Alexander, Marco Valerio Montesano, Michele Enrico Montesano, and Lucas Bravo
Director: Dean Craig
Rated: R
In this raunchy romantic comedy, Adam whisks his new bride Sarah (Bakalova) to Venice for a honeymoon. But when Adam brings best friend Bav along for the ride, Bav causes one gross-out disaster after another. When charming gangster Giorgio falls for Sarah, he gets rid of Adam and Bav by sending them across the border on a drug-dealing mission. Can they outrun the Slovenian cops, dodge bullets from the baddies, and get back before Sarah gets a rich new mobster boyfriend?
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 16 in select theaters and video on demand platforms through Lionsgate.
‘Lullaby’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Oona Chaplin, Rámon Rodríguez, Liane Balaban, Kira Guloien, and Moni Ogunsuyi
Director: John R. Leonetti
Not rated
A new mother (Oona Chaplin) discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby brings forth the ancient demon Lilith.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 16 in select theaters and video on demand platforms through Vertical Entertainment.
‘The Apology’
Genre: Mystery and thriller
Cast: Anna Gunn, Linus Roache, and Janeane Garofalo
Director: Alison Star Locke
Not rated
Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagan (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration again with the help of her friend and neighbor, Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo).
Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 16 in select theaters and video on demand platforms through RLJE Films.
‘Mindcage’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich, Robert Knepper, Jacob Grodnik, and Aiden Turner
Director: Mauro Borrelli
Rated: R
In this spellbinding thriller, detectives Jake Doyle (Martin Lawrence) and Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh) seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named The Artist (John Malkovich) when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artist’s brilliant but twisted psyche, she and Jake are lured into a diabolical game of cat and mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of The Artist and his copycat.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 16 in select theaters and video on demand platforms through Lionsgate.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.