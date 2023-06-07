A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
Genre: Science fiction and action
Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov
Director: Steven Caple Jr.
Rated: PG-13
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 9 by Paramount Pictures.
‘Flamin' Hot’
Genre: Biographical comedy and drama
Cast: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub.
Director: Eva Longoria
Rated: PG-13
“Flamin’ Hot” is the inspiring story of Richard Montanez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 9 by Hulu.
‘Blue Jean’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday
Director: Georgia Oakley
Not rated
In Georgia Oakley’s stunning directorial debut “Blue Jean,” it’s 1988 England and Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (Rosy McEwen), a gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core. The BAFTA-nominated film won the Venice Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award, as well as four British Independent Film Awards.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 9 through Magnolia Pictures.
‘Mending the Line’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Brian Cox, Sinqua Walls, Perry Mattfeld, Chris Galust, Patricia Heaton, and Wes Studi
Director: Joshua Caldwell
Rated: R
“Mending the Line” is a story about finding something to make living worthwhile. John Colter (Sinqua Walls), a wounded veteran, returns to the United States still carrying the demons of war, hauntingly disturbed by the everyday expectations of friendships and love interests.
In Livingston, Montana, he meets Ike (Brian Cox), a surly, headstrong fly-fisherman more than twice his age, and Lucy (Perry Mattfeld), a talented photographer turned librarian who reads aloud to veterans, both damaged in their own way. While getting treatment for his wounds, both physical and psychological, Colter wants only to re-enlist, to have something to die for. But the real challenge is finding something to live for.
The film is scheduled to be released June 9 by Blue Fox Entertainment.
‘The Secret Kingdom’
Genre: Fantasy
Cast: Alyla Browne, Alice Parkinson, Christopher Gabardi, Darius Williams, Sam Everingham, Beth Champion, Gabrielle Chan, and Rowland Holmes.
Director: Matt Drummond
Rated: PG
Peter (Sam Everingham) and his family, still reeling from a tragic event, uproot and settle in a small, remote town. Upon their arrival, Peter's sister, Verity (Alyla Browne), beckons him to explore the village, where they discover an old shop, some peculiar locals, and a mysterious artifact.
That night, Peter is awakened by an unsettling sound. The floor of his room starts to crack, and he and Verity go plunging down into the Secret Kingdom below, where they are captured by a horde of pangolins and whisked off to an audience with their leader.
When the leader discovers that Peter has the artifact in his possession, he declares Peter to be the foretold ruler of the Below. Peter and Verity are instructed that they must find the four remaining artifacts and use them to fix the Great Clock of the Citadel and reset time in order to stop the ancient evil that has enveloped the Kingdom.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on video on demand on June 9 through Saban Films.
‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’
Genre: Science fiction and horror
Cast: Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith, Keith Sean Holliday, Amani Summer Boyles, and Edem Atsu-Swanzy
Director: Bomani J. Story
Not rated
Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.
The film's theatrical release is set for June 9 through Crypt TV.
‘Heroes of the Golden Mask’
Genre: Animated fantasy
Cast: Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Christopher Plummer, Patton Oswalt, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Byron Mann, Osric Chau, Kiefer O’Reilly, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Jack Gillett, Zeus Mendoza, King Lau, Jett Wu, Kingston Chan, Albert Steven Tsai, Michelle O’Reilly, Rickie Wang
Director: Sean Patrick O’Reilly
Not rated
Charlie (Kiefer O’Reilly) is a homeless teenager, forced to live on the hardened streets of Chicago. He has to grow up quickly to survive, learning to be a fast talker with even faster hands.
Little does he know, lifetimes away a battle rages between five heroes and the evil conqueror, Kun-Yi (Ron Pearlman).
Through a series of crazy events, Charlie finds himself magically transported back in time to the mysterious lost city of Sanxingdui, where he has to overcome his fears to become one of the Heroes of the Golden Mask and stop Kun-Yi.
The film is scheduled to be released June 9 by Gravitas Ventures.
‘Brooklyn 45’
Genre: Supernatural thriller
Cast: Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ezra Buzzington, and Kristina Klebe
Director: Ted Geoghegan
Not rated
After the end of World War II, and a group of battle-hardened old friends get together in the Brooklyn brownstone of their colonel (Larry Fessenden), who has suffered a monumental loss upon coming home from the war. They sit down for cocktails, those cocktails very quickly turn into an impromptu séance.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 9 through Shudder.
Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor.