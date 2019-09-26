Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Adam Ant: Friend or Foe, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Deep Purple, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $59.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• “The Turn of the Screw,” by Jeffrey Hatcher from the story by Henry James, Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $19.50 to $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The 7 Bridges Band, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $35. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, through Oct. 20, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Snarky Puppy, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Scott Stapp, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Pinellas Park
• Three Dog Night tribute, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• Ferrari & Thai Stick with Barry Cuda and Rev. Billy, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Kafkasso, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Ballet Magnificat, Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Seminole
• Music in the Park, Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Admission is free. For information, visit www.myseminole.com. Performing will be Peace of Woodstock.
Tampa
• “Meteor Shower,” by Steve Martin, presented by Jobsite Theatre, through Oct. 6, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Spymonkey’s Hysteria,” through Nov. 3, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Phil Collins, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
• Brantley Gilbert, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.