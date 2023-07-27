SAFETY HARBOR — An opening reception for “Space for Art” will take place Friday, Aug. 25, 4 to 7 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
Susan Benjamin and Nicole Stott, a veteran NASA astronaut, have curated an “out of this world” art exhibition with original paintings, prints, and jewelry by Stott. Stott is working now to creatively bring together her love of space and art. An artist herself, she is a cofounder of the Space for Art Foundation whose mission is uniting a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art.
“Space for Art” includes the first watercolor painted in space, and artwork by other NASA astronauts and historian artists, original Apollo Mission space photography, as well as art spacesuits created through the Space for Art Foundation’s “Spacesuit Art Project.”
The show is open to the public. It opens Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 9.
For information, call 727-725-1808 or visit sydentelgalleries.com.