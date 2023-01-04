CLEARWATER — Comedian Larry the Cable Guy will bring his act to the Tampa Bay area for one show Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Larry the Cable Guy has his own line of merchandise and continues to tour across the United States. Larry has created the Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry’s signature catchphrase, and has donated more than seven million dollars to various charities.
Larry can currently be seen reprising his role of Mater for the new Disney+ series “Cars on the Road.” His latest special, “Remain Seated,” is currently streaming on Netflix and the album of the same name is also available. Larry appeared on the seventh season of the hit Fox show “The Masked Singer,” and showed off his vocal talents as the character Baby.
Larry has a comedy special with Jeff Foxworthy, which is also available on Netflix. In addition, he launched his own comedy channel — Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup — on SIRIUSXM. The channel is a partnership with SIRIUSXM and Jeff Foxworthy. It showcases the best in great American comedy.
Larry starred in “Jingle all the Way 2” for Fox Home Entertainment in 2014. Other film appearances include “A Madea Christmas,” “Tooth Fairy 2,” “Witless Protection,” and “Delta Farce.”
Larry has won Billboard’s 2005 Comedy Artist of the year and Comedy Album of the year and he received the Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award in 2006. “Lord, I Apologize,” his first comedy album release, has reached gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies. The CD was No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts for 15 weeks in a row.
The Git-R-Done Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2009 by Larry and his wife, Cara, as a focal point for the family’s philanthropy. Centering on children’s and veteran’s causes, the Git-R-Done Foundation has donated to organizations such as the Arnold Palmer Hospital, Operation Homefront and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. For information, visit www.gitrdonefoundation.org