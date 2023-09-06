CLEARWATER — Singer and songwriter Steve Everett will perform Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $30. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Born in Albany, Ga., and raised in Greensboro, N.C., Everett blends positive energy with catchy, melodic hooks and deep, clever lyrics to form his fun musical style. Everett studied music performance at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., and plays stages ranging from The House of Blues, The Rock Boat music festival, all the way to acoustic house concerts. He has been fortunate enough to tour the country with national acts like Hunter Hayes, Cassadee Pope, and Sister Hazel.
Everett’s music is featured in NASCAR Heat 2, 4, and 5. His four full-length albums have been nominated for Album of the Year at the Independent Music Awards. His songs “The Only Way” and “LMNOP,” written with Adam Doleac, were semi-finalists at the International Songwriting Competition, while his song “What’s in the Well” won third place in 2023. Everett's single “Pick Your Head Up” was featured in Rolling Stone’s monthly Top 10 list.