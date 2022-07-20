ST. PETERSBURG — Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band — with special guest Todd Rundgren — will perform Wednesday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets are $63 plus service fee. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, “Live from Daryl’s House,” as well as a successful venue owner with Daryl’s House, a restored venue and live music space in Pawling, New York.
Since forming his partnership with John Oates in 1972, the Philadelphia soul man is still achieving career milestones more than four decades later, continuing to perform with his band to sold out venues everywhere.
Hall is on tour in support of the release of “BeforeAfter” on Legacy Recordings. “BeforeAfter,” released in April, is the first-ever solo retrospective by Hall. The two-disc set spans all five of Hall’s solo albums and features 30 tracks ranging from 1980’s “Sacred Songs” to 2011’s “Laughing Down Crying.” The collection includes six never-released performances from the web and television series “Live from Daryl’s House,” featuring Rundgren as well as Dave Stewart and Monte Montgomery.
“I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career,” said Hall in a press release from Legacy Recordings. “It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from LFDH on it, really makes the compilation complete.”
Hall has come a long way, and he’s still got plenty of mileage left in a career that’s taken him from the streets of Philadelphia to the halls of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.