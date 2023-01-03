PINELLAS PARK — On Friday, Jan. 6, revel in Día de los Reyes, an interactive concert with local classical musicians at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center.
This live event features conversations and performances with classical musicians and talented guests from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Coalition for Collegiate Musicians of Color. Proceeds will benefit the Gabe Cazares Scholarship awarded by the InterCultural Advocacy Institute through the St. Petersburg College Foundation.
“This is the first year for this event and we hope to do it annually in addition to our other events including our annual diversity conference held on the last Friday of July,” said Maria Pepe, chairperson for the Hispanic Leadership Council, which is helping to organize this performance. “We will also be hosting more classical performances with Latin American composers and musicians.”
Performing that night will be Soprano Lisa Acevado, Arturo Fernandez (piano), Kyra Poleo Novarro (piano), Werners Arocha (oboe), Ana Lucia Duran (piano) Carlos Walker (viola), dancer Alyssa Vendetti, and Maria Pepe’s daughter Mezzo-Soprano Daniela Pepe.
The concert program begins at 7 p.m. From 6:30 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash Coquito Bar and Rosca de Reyes.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-los-reyes-concert-tickets-445312089447 or at the door the night of the concert.
Adults are $50 per person. Those 60 and older, students and children are $25 per person. Call 727-479-7071 for group rates. Event sponsors include Molina Healthcare, Hispanic Outreach Center, Pinellas Community Foundation, Immigration Law Group of Florida and Joanna Cordé Real Estate.
This Latin Epiphany tradition on Jan. 6 is an important festival commemorating the three kings that brought gifts to the baby Jesus. In many Latin countries, on the day before the Día de Los Reyes after dusk, the Kings (Reyes Magos) arrive in each town and city to mark the start of the festivities. The three kings come bearing gifts and throw sweets to excited children and delighted crowds, often accompanied by music and other performing acts.
Día de los Reyes is a special event at the center at 4951 78th Ave. N., so tickets are not available at the box office. For more information, visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.