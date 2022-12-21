A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’
Genre: Computer-animated adventure
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez
Director: Joel Crawford
Rated: PG
This holiday season, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.
For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.
Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious titular character as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek).
In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided — against their better judgment — by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).
The film will be released Dec. 21 by Universal Pictures.
‘Babylon’
Genre: Epic period comedy-drama
Cast: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li
Director: Damien Chazelle
Rated: R
“Babylon” is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 23 by Paramount Pictures.
‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’
Genre: Biographical musical
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Tamara Tunie, Ashton Sanders, and Clarke Peters
Director: Kasi Lemmons
Rated: PG-13
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.
From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant — and so emotional — journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Dec. 23 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones,
Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, and Robert Duvall
Director: Scott Cooper
Rated: R
West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters Dec. 23 before its streaming release Jan. 6 by Netflix.
‘Women Talking’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand
Director: Sarah Polley
Rated: PG-13
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release beginning Dec. 23 by United Artists Releasing.
