ST. PETERSBURG — For over 100 years, the Morean Arts Center has hosted an exhibition to celebrate the talents of its artist members. This summer's “Psychedelic: 2023 Members Show” will present nearly 200 works of art with a psychedelic theme.
“Psychedelic” will launch with an opening reception on Saturday, July 8, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The show will run through Aug. 24.
Participating artists were invited to create a work of art in any medium based on the inspiring patterns, imagery and spirit of a colorfully nostalgic era.
Amanda Cooper, the Morean's chief curator, chose this year's theme as "a nod to the current popularity of all things retro, and as a fitting complement to Donna M. Richardson's solo exhibition of portrait paintings with colorfully patterned backgrounds. We're excited to share our members' 'far out' talent with our visitors this summer," said Cooper in a press release.
Continuing a new tradition at the Morean, the center will present last year’s Margaret Murphy Steward Best of Show winner with “Donna M. Richardson: Spiritual Influences.” Every members show gives the Morean the opportunity to highlight the range of talent that exists within our local community. Members of the Morean Arts Center are vital to the continued success of the organization and the Morean serves its members through a variety of programs with benefits enjoyed year-round.
Amanda Poss, gallery director for Hillsborough Community College, served as guest juror for this exhibition. Poss will award monetary prizes in memory and in honor of special artists and individuals who have shaped the Morean in a profound way including Margaret Murphy Steward, John Brown, John Eckert, Tim Salen, Mark Pheiffer and Beth Reynolds.
The Morean Arts Center is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.MoreanArtsCenter.org.