A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Zombieland: Double Tap’
- Genre: Comedy and horror
- Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Rosario Dawson and Thomas Middleditch
- Director: Ruben Fleischer
- Rated: R
A decade after “Zombieland” became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick for “Zombieland: Double Tap.”
In the sequel, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and into the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’
- Genre: Fantasy
- Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harris Dickinson, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Robert Lindsay
- Director: Joachim Ronning
- Rated: PG
In Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.
The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists.
Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Trick’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Omar Epps, Ellen Adair, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy and Tom Atkins
- Director: Patrick Lussier
- Not rated
On Halloween night in 2015, Patrick “Trick” Weaver massacred his classmates at a costume party. After being arrested, he managed to escape police custody, but not before being shot five times by Detective Mike Denver (Epps). Everyone believes Trick must be dead, but when a masked killer reappears the following Halloween, and every Halloween after that, they realize the nightmare is not over. With Trick wreaking havoc and killing innocent people in increasingly terrifying ways, Denver will stop at nothing to finish what he started and bring the carnage to an end.
‘The Lighthouse’
- Genre: Fantasy and horror
- Cast: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Rated: R
From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece “The Witch” comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
‘Jojo Rabbit’
- Genre: Drama and fantasy
- Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Thomasin McKenzie, Roman Griffin, Alfie Allen, Taika Waititi and Stephen Merchant
- Director: Taika Waititi
- Rated: PG-13
Writer director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, “Jojo Rabbit,” a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.
Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.