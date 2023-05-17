Capitol Theatre to host open house
CLEARWATER — A neighborhood open house will take place Tuesday, June 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The free event will provide a preview of the opening of The Sound at Coachman Park. Guests will meet the Ruth Eckerd Hall team managing The Sound at Coachman Park to learn about programming, venue amenities, and practices. Guests also will have an opportunity to ask questions. Hosts include Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO; Bobby Rossi, executive vice-president/chief programming officer; and Stephen Carlos, The Sound’s venue manager.
“The Ruth Eckerd Hall team is looking forward to meeting with Clearwater neighbors and residents to share about the exciting events coming to The Sound, as well as the features that will make this a superior music venue,” Crockett said.
Theatre doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For directions and information on free parking, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
For information on The Sound at Coachman Park, visit www.TheSoundFLA.com.
Seeking storytellers
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Storytelling with Walt Belcher is offered on fourth Thursdays at Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Storytellers should check in at 6:30 p.m.
Belcher, a former Tampa Tribune columnist and newspaper reporter, is a known storyteller in the Tampa Bay area. He will offer a short talk on the craft of a good story and then the evening will continue with both novice and experienced storytellers sharing true and not-so-true stories with the audience. Storytelling is the interactive art of using words and actions to reveal the elements and images of a story while encouraging the listener's imagination.
Storytellers who would like to share a tale are asked to write it, memorize it, and practice it before that evening. Each storyteller is given about 7 minutes to perform their story if their name is drawn from the hat.
There is no cover charge, but event organizers appreciate a suggested $5 donation. Parking is free and the donation bar will be open with beverages available.
Registration is not required to attend this event.
Storytelling with Walt Belcher will be presented on May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, and Oct. 26.
Gulfport Florida Pride event set
GULFPORT — Downtown Gulfport will host its third annual Gulfport Florida Pride event on Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., to benefit the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library.
“Pride festivals provide a much-needed sense of community, visibility, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies, especially during times of crisis and adversity,” said Gulfport Vice Mayor Paul Ray.
Gulfport Pride activities will include the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band, the ArtOut Exhibit and vendors showcasing art, pride gear, services and resources that serve the community. Additional activities and fundraisers sponsored by Gulfport’s all-inclusive local businesses include live music, fun-raisers, a local business décor contest and more.
Two stages will feature live entertainment all day. The North Stage will feature Solar Flair, 10-11 a.m.; Laura Shepherd, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Mitch Rolling, 1-2:30 p.m.; No Label Drag Kings, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; and the final act will be announced shortly. On the South Stage, attendees will find Greg Woodruff, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Janessa Brooks + Anna Fillaxus, 1-2 p.m.), Rum Syndicate, 2:20-4:30 p.m.; No Label Drag Kings, 5-6 p.m.; and the finale is a dance party with DJ Jayson, 6-8 p.m.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, follow the Gulfport Florida Pride on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gulfportpride.
Lightning to host Bolts Brew Fest
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the sixth annual Bolts Brew Fest Friday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more.
General Admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m. for beer sampling and other fun perks including games, photo opportunities, music and more. General Admission tickets are $50 in advance or $60 the day of the event.
General Admission Plus tickets include early entry starting at 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling. General Admission Plus tickets are $75 in advance and $90 the day of the event.
Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow them access into the event two hours prior to general admission. VIP tickets include beer sampling, early entry from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to Amalie Arena's Ashley VIP Lounge featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game.
The BOGO ticket quantities limited and are available and only while supplies last. VIP Admission tickets are $120 in advance and $150 the day of the event.
A Designated Driver ticket will also be available for $35 for general admission only.
Rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s biggest beer events, with a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.
Tickets may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
For more information on Bolts Brew Fest, visit boltsbrewfest.com.
