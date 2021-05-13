SAFETY HARBOR — Mike Zito will perform Friday, May 21, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com. Social distancing is being practiced at the venue. Event organizers ask attendees to wear a face mask and follow safety guidelines. Those who feel sick should stay home.
For venue information, visit shamc.org.
Zito is a guitarist, singer, songwriter and record producer living in Texas. He was a founding member of Royal Southern Brotherhood, which also included Cyril Neville, Devon Allman, Yonrico Scott and Charlie Wooton. Zito released the tribute album “Rock ’n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry” in November 2019 and it is nominated for a Blues Music Award for Blues Rock Album. He also has been nominated for Blues Rock Artist.
With numerous Blues Music Award honors under his belt, Zito, co-owner of Texas-based Gulf Coast Records, will release his new album with Hillside Global, “Resurrection,” which is set to hit July 16. “Resurrection” will be available for pre-order on May 21 at mikezito.com.
Producing the new disc is the celebrated Grammy-winner David Z, best known for his longstanding work with Prince, and who has contributed to albums by Etta James, Billy Idol, BoDeans, Buddy Guy and John Mayall, among many others.
“I have songs in me and musical ideas all of the time,” said Zito in a press release, discussing the new album’s genesis. “I write what I can, when I can and try to save it all for posterity. Some of the songs are just songs and they don’t always have meaning for me, and some of them become very personal. For me to sing songs and feel them with real emotion, they need to be somewhat personal. Even songs I did not write, I need to feel they explain a part of my thinking or how I am feeling about love, sex, life, death, the world.”
Zito said that “Resurrection” is an album of feelings and emotions, and that it is very personal.
“The title track is how I once almost lost my love, but it came back stronger than ever,” he said. “I have had this song in me for years, but it only makes sense now to share it with the world. After the year we have had on planet Earth, I believe we all need a rebirth. This rebirth has given me an opportunity to be who I want to be musically and artistically.”
Zito sings and plays guitar. Joining him on the album are many musicians who’ve played with him for the last several years, including Matthew Johnson on drums; Doug Byrkit on bass guitar; Lewis Stephens on piano and organ; Zach Zito on acoustic guitar; Lisa Andersen with backing vocals; Eric Demmer on saxophone; and Fernando Castillo on trumpet.
The 11 tracks on Resurrection not only showcase Zito’s strengths as a composer, with eight original songs that sparkle, but also as an interpreter of other compositions, with scintillating and powerful takes on tunes from JJ Cale, Eric Clapton and Willie Dixon.
“I wrote and recorded the music I felt strongest about and I wanted to share it with the world,” Zito said. “I played my guitar the way I want to play my guitar, not the way anyone says I am supposed to play my guitar. I sang the way I wanted to sing — in my voice with my emotions. I had David Z produce for me again after a few years apart. We have now worked on seven albums together and I believe he understands my music and helped me to shape this album to be strong in the year 2021.”
Zito’s last CD, “Quarantine Blues,” was recorded during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic and served as a healing love letter to his fans around the world that heralded better days ahead.