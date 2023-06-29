LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently announced the addition of two new shows to its summer lineup.
New performances include Jamie O'Neal, The Copper Piano and Brett Scallions.
Tickets are on sale now. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
O’Neal will perform Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50.
O’Neal is a platinum-selling country singer and songwriter. In 2001, she had back-to-back No. 1 singles with “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.” Her subsequent hits include “Shiver,” “Trying to Find Atlantis” and “Somebody’s Hero.”
O’Neal is an ACM and Billboard awards winner and has appeared on “The Tonight Show” and other national TV shows. She has penned most of her own songs and written hits for Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Leann Rimes, Cece Winans, Idina Menzel and others.
The Copper Piano: Dueling Piano Show will be presented Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $14.50.
This unique dueling pianos show engages audiences from young to old in a musical journey of sing-along, clap-along and dance-along song requests made by the audience themselves. Led by two talented and high-energy musicians who have played to a wide range of audiences and gatherings across the globe, this event should be a night full of laughs, singing and pure fun.
Scallions, who was the original voice of the rock band Fuel, will perform Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50. The show also will feature special guest Jason Bieler of Saigon Kick.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.