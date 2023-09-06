d-THISweekend090723-odesza.jpg

Odesza takes the stage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 8.

 Photo by TONJE THILESEN/SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Sept. 8

Odesza

Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.

Visit www.livenation.com.

Classic Albums Live: Back in Black

Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

JD Eicher

Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.

Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

1964: The Tribute

Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.

Visit TheMahaffey.com.

Sept. 9

“Things My Mother Taught Me”

Sept. 9 through Oct. 22

Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.

Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

Billy Currington

Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Sound, Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Ari Hest

Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.

Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

Godsmack

Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.

Visit www.livenation.com.

Continuing

“A Motown Celebration”

Through Sept. 10

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg.

Visit freefalltheatre.com.

“The Sound of Music”

Through Sept. 17

Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.

Visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

“The Butler Did It”

Through Sept. 10

West Coast Players, Clearwater.

Visit wcplayers.com.