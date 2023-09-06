Sept. 8
Odesza
Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.
Classic Albums Live: Back in Black
Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.
Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.
JD Eicher
Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.
1964: The Tribute
Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.
Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.
Sept. 9
“Things My Mother Taught Me”
Sept. 9 through Oct. 22
Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.
Billy Currington
Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.
The Sound, Clearwater.
Ari Hest
Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.
Godsmack
Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.
Continuing
“A Motown Celebration”
Through Sept. 10
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg.
“The Sound of Music”
Through Sept. 17
Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.
“The Butler Did It”
Through Sept. 10
West Coast Players, Clearwater.
