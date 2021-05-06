LARGO — The Rebirth Brass Band will perform Friday, June 18, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $138. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. For tickets and information, visit www.largoarts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Grammy-Award winning band has been stunning fans with a fiery live show and a rich musical catalog. Their trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B and the sounds from the streets they grew up on. From their legendary 25-year run of Tuesday nights at the Maple Leaf to stages all over the world, Rebirth is the soundtrack of the Crescent City and her premier musical ambassador.
Founded by brothers Phil and Keith Frazier over 35 years ago, Rebirth began their career playing on the sidewalks of the French Quarter, and quickly landed gigs at second line parades. Those auspicious beginnings have led to thousands of shows to music aficionados everywhere, including heads of state and royalty.
The bands unique “soundtrack of New Orleans” has also garnered admiration from artists of all genres. They’ve shared the stage and collaborated with everyone from the Grateful Dead to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Maceo Parker, Green Day, U2, James Brown, 311, G-Love, MuteMath, Juvenile, Train, Big Freedia, Ani Difranco, Galactic, Allen Touisant, the Neville Brothers, Quincy Jones and Trombone Shorty.
To preserve the health and safety of our guests and staff, seating for all shows will be at tables of four arranged six feet apart and sold only as a package to promote social distancing. Following the guidelines in Pinellas County's ordinance, guests and staff are required to wear face coverings at all times, unless seated and consuming food or beverage. All safety precautions are subject to change with updates to federal, state, or local guidance. For questions, contact the box office at 727-587-6793 or the main office at 727-587-6751.