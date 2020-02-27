TAMPA — John Tesh will perform Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
The entertainer will bring his show “John Tesh: Songs & Stories from the Grand Piano” to the Tampa venue. More than a concert, the show sees the pianist, composer and Emmy Award-winning radio and TV host reminisce about his life and 25-year career through music, pictures and hilarious anecdotes. Tesh reveals how he got his first job in radio, the enduring impact of his Olympics theme song, and the story behind that infamous Red Rocks Live performance in the driving rain. He also tells of his recent battle with cancer, and gives an inspiring meditation on persistence, grit, purpose and the importance of faith and family.
Tesh’s consistent popularity as a TV and radio broadcaster has only amplified the personal connection with his loyal tribe of fans who get to listen to him six days a week on the “Intelligence For Your Life” radio and multi-platform programs. The radio show alone amasses 40 million gross impressions per week. His Facebook page has a weekly reach of 20 million to 25 million engagements each week. Tesh and his marketing team regularly utilize these robust platforms to promote his live concert performances.
Tesh is 25 years and more than 50 recordings into his multi-faceted, ever-evolving musical and broadcast career. His successful and varied career path also includes a string of No. 1 radio hits, a Keyboard Magazine Performance award, 12 years as an investigative journalist for the CBS TV Network, a 10-year run as anchor on “Entertainment Tonight,” broadcast host and music composer for the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympic Games, and the unique distinction of composing the NBC Sports’ NBA basketball theme.