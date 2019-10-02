Have you ever wondered if creatures like the Loch Ness monster, Bigfoot, or the Yeti exist?
Such creatures — which are now known collectively as “cryptids” — have fascinated people for centuries and sometimes appear in folklore. Only anecdotal evidence is available to support claims of their existence. Most cryptids are said to dwell in the world’s remaining wild places, outside the boundaries of civilization.
Even today, people still look for them. In recent years, shows on Animal Planet and the Travel Channel have featured researchers, hunters and trappers that head out in wilderness to “look for” these creatures. Not surprisingly, they never find anything.
Family-friendly movies about mythical creatures also seem to be a trend. “Abominable,” which opened Sept. 27, is the latest to hit theaters.
This movie is very similar to last year’s “Smallfoot,” but from the humans’ perspective. It seems to skip to near the end of the previous film when a yeti is being chased by humans, and he needs to find his way back.
“Abominable” is also similar to “Missing Link,” released earlier this year. I haven’t actually seen this animated feature film, but from the trailer it looks like they also had to go to the mountains. “Abominable” combines elements of both earlier films, but it’s not a rip-off. This film is different in many ways.
I think that this movie is partially geared toward Chinese or Chinese American viewers. DreamWorks partnered with Pearl Studio, a Chinese film company, to produce “Abominable.” Everest, the yeti in the story, looks different than how yetis have been traditionally depicted in films. The cast features a number of Asian American voice actors. The film blends aspects of American and Chinese animation styles.
The animation was very pretty and magical and people will appreciate it. I think the way they made Everest relates to Chinese mythology. In “Smallfoot,” the yetis don’t have magic and they just look like white-haired versions of bigfoot. Everest has powers that help him communicate with nature, and he is viewed as something we should protect. The film shows koi fish, and it is mentioned that they are the symbol of perseverance. Yi and Peng say that both of their parents told them the stars were their ancestors.
The cast features interesting people. Chloe Bennet stars as Yi, and she was also Daisy Johnson in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Marvel Rising franchise. Albert Tsai is Peng and was also Fred in “Coop and Cami Ask the World.” Eddie Izzard plays Burnish, a rare animal collector. He is a transgender comedian. Tenzing Norgay Trainor is Jin. He was Parker Rooney on “Liv and Maddie,” but there is another interesting fact about him. He was named after his grandfather, Tenzing Norgay. Norgay was one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest. He was a Nepali-Indian Sherpa mountaineer, and he accompanied Sir Edmund Hillary to the summit of Mount Everest on May 29, 1953. This goes well with the plot of the movie.
This movie has great themes. Both Yi and Everest need to get back to their family. Everest needs to get back home, and Yi needs to reconnect with her mom and Nai Nai. The film also shows that maybe we shouldn’t look for these creatures and study them, and maybe the best way to protect them is to leave them alone.
I believe “Abominable” will appeal to a wide audience, including those with Asian ancestry or who are interested in Asian culture. I also think yeti enthusiasts may enjoy this movie. The movie has a great story, and people of all ages and backgrounds will like it.
B.C. Zumpe is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director.