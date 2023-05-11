ST. PETERSBURG — The Backseat Lovers will perform Tuesday, May 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Backseat Lovers is a young indie rock band from Heber City and Sandy, Utah. Members include Joshua Harmon on lead vocals and guitar, Jonas Swanson on lead guitar and vocals, KJ Ward on bass guitar and Juice Welch on drums and background vocals.
The band started when Harmon, having heard of Welch, introduced himself and asked if he wanted to start a band. They immediately started working on arrangements for some of Harmon’s songs.
Later, Harmon met Swanson while waiting in line for an open mic at the Velour in Provo city. Neither of them got on the list to play that night, so they sat on a park bench outside the venue and played their songs to each other.
Harmon invited Swanson to come down and play with him and Welch. It was that night that “Out of Tune,” a song Harmon had been holding onto since he was 16, came to life when they arranged it as a group. In spring 2018, the band began recording together. They released their self-produced EP “Elevator Days” in June and played their first show a few short weeks after.
The Backseat Lovers released their first full length LP, “When We Were Friends,” in January 2019. The group is currently writing new material that they say is a product of the co-writing chemistry that has grown between Swanson and Harmon since their friendship began.