TSLCA to host virtual Race for the Arts
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts will host Race for the Arts Saturday, Dec. 12. The family-friendly virtual run/walk event will give participants an opportunity to choose from a 10K, 5K, 1-mile or “Zero K” distance.
While the official date is Dec. 12, due to the virtual nature of the event participants may choose to do their walk/run anytime on Dec. 11 or 12. Proceeds raised from the event benefit the Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts. Now more than ever, it is vital to keep the arts in education to create positive life-changing experiences for students through music and dance. When most educational communities are doing less due to these unprecedented times, the Leadership Conservatory creates innovative ways to do more for students. The conservatory is delivering more content to students as it challenges them to live lives with integrity and responsibility.
For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and to register to run or walk, visit www.raceforthearts.info.
The Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts is a nationally recognized program that provides an integrated, seamless curriculum in academics, instrumental music, technology, and leadership skills. Visit www.tarponspringsband.com.
Beach Art Center holiday show opens
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The 2020 Fine Arts Holiday Show and Sale got underway Nov. 9 at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
The show features a display of new work available in the gift shop. The show will continue through Dec. 23.
The center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, visit www.beachartcenter.org. or call 727-596-4331.
John Mayall reschedules Capitol performance
CLEARWATER — The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the John Mayall concert set for Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled.
The legendary blues singer will now perform Saturday, June 12, 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date. Tickets, starting at $39, are available online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Byrne Brothers to perform at Scottish Cultural Center
DUNEDIN — As part of the Haggis Celtic Concert Series, the Byrne Brothers will perform Friday, Nov. 20, at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com. For information about the Scottish Cultural Center, visit www.sas-dunedin.org. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited to 60 people on a first come, first served basis through the ticketing website. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Byrne Brothers, a world-traveling family band from Dublin, Ireland, now reside in Orlando. They are all county champions of their traditional Irish instruments and champion Irish dancers. The band features brothers Luca on accordion, Dempsey on bodhran and Finn on banjo and mandolin. Their father Tommy was Dublin Champion on bagpipes back in the day and now plays with them on guitar, Uilleann pipes, fiddle, whistles and bagpipes.
They are the youngest ever “cast member entertainers” to perform at Walt Disney World where they completed a 12-month residency at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant in Disney Springs. Their show is fast paced with brilliant musicianship, exciting and dynamic arrangements and world class Irish dancing. They will be showcasing songs and tunes from their brand-new album “Living the Dream.”
The Scottish American Society of Dunedin is proud to offer the Haggis Celtic Concerts, an ongoing series of intimate, monthly concerts featuring the very best in modern Scottish, Irish, Canadian and other Celtic music performers.
Led Zeppelin tribute concert postponed
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that Kashmir, the live Led Zeppelin tribute concert set for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
SPAA to present virtual fundraising celebration
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance will host its inaugural Curate St. Pete Arts Fair, a virtual silent auction benefit. Online bidding will begin Sunday, Dec. 6, and will culminate with a virtual celebration and live auction on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.
The benefit is chaired by Steve and Marie Beaty. The fair will shine a spotlight on artists and their work, providing them an online presence for direct sales during the holiday season. Sponsored by Duke Energy, the art sales will be split to benefit both the artists and St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. SPAA's goal is to develop a new website platform next year that will provide more access for its artists sell their art online.
SPAA recently created Curate St. Pete Gallery Tours to support its studios and galleries, providing access to those that do not have the resources to establish and maintain a virtual creative business. Currently 28 video tours shine a spotlight on the artists and gallerists while “touring” inside their creative businesses. The alliance hopes to increase the number of tours, marketing its creative businesses under one umbrella website. For Curate St. Pete Gallery Tours, visit curatestpete.com.
For more information, to donate auction items or sponsor this event, email John Collins, SPAA's executive director, at john@stpeteartsalliance.org.
Creative Clay to host week-long virtual shopping event
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay will host Creative Giving Virtual Holiday Shoppe and Silent Auction, running Nov. 23-30.
Holiday shopping kicks off online with a virtual silent auction of art created by Creative Clay member artists and products such as coffee gift packages, holiday cards and ornaments. Shoppers can “buy now” or bid against others for Creative Clay art that has been hand-selected by local “Art Oracles,” including Christopher Still, Steven Kenny, Rasta, Chad Mize, Dee Perconti and more. These artists share why a particular piece is a favorite of theirs and why it’s meaningful to them.
Engaging “Art Oracles” is a unique idea that the nonprofit is implementing for the first time. The goal is to further connect the art community and drive shoppers to the event.
"We thought the idea of partnering up with people who were well known for their involvement in St. Petersburg's art scene would be a great way to help Creative Clay stay active in the minds of our community,” said Shane Hoffman, development coordinator. "I believe getting a few 'Art Oracles' to lend their taste and influence has the potential to help Creative Clay reach more art lovers who may not already be familiar with our mission."
Also available will be 20 donated Black Crow Coffee Co. gift packs with Creative Clay private label coffee and a Creative Clay mug designed by member artist James B. Greeting card/ornament packages also will be available. Shop from the comfort of home for holiday gifts and decor, one of a kind and original works. All proceeds benefit Creative Clay's programs that create equality through art.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
For information about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs, visit www.creativeclay.org.
Classic Albums Live concert to be rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that Classic Albums Live performing the Music of Woodstock has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on a future date to be announced soon. For information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Heritage Village to host virtual author event
LARGO — Local author Joshua Ginsburg will help unlock the city and surrounding area’s most intriguing, entertaining, and arcane surprises at a virtual book event Friday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m., through Pinellas County’s Heritage Village.
The virtual book event will feature Ginsburg, author of “Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” and Monica Drake, operations manager of Heritage Village. The online event is free to attend. To register, visit www.facebook.com/Heritage.Village.Largo/events/?ref=page_internal.
Where can you join in a pirate parade, see live mermaids and catch a flamenco dance performance at the oldest and largest Spanish restaurant in America? Where does the spirit of an ancient Tocobaga shaman allegedly continue to protect the area from the forces of nature? Where can you wander through secret gardens, listen to bagpipe music, take a class in fire spinning, and sample a seemingly endless variety of local craft beers, all on the same day? The answer, of course, is Tampa Bay.
“Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” provides a deeper dive into the local culture, history, art and one-of-a-kind attractions as alternatives to the usual beaches and theme parks. Whether it’s an abandoned island fort from the Spanish-American War, a dolphin famous for its prosthetic tail, a love story captured on a tombstone, or a town of circus sideshow performers, whatever natural or unnatural wonder you’re seeking, you are sure to find it here.
Ginsberg explores Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and the surrounding areas in search of hidden history, strange monuments, museums, oddities, antiques and the very best Cuban sandwich. From gangsters to gators to ghost stories, this virtual book event is sure to be a memorable experience.