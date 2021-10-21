A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Dune’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Rated: PG-13
Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name.
A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
The film will be released Oct. 22 by Warner Bros. “Dune” will be streamed simultaneously on HBO Max for a period of one month.
‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’
- Genre: Computer-animated science fiction comedy
- Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, and Thomas Barbusca
- Directors: Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith
- Rated: PG
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron (Zach Galifianakis), his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Oct. 22 by 20 Century Studios.
‘Night Teeth’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Megan Fox, Lucy Fry, Alfie Allen, Raúl Castillo, and Alexander Ludwig
- Director: Adam Randall
- Not rated
To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night.
His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him — and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.
The film will be released Oct. 20 by Netflix.
‘The French Dispatch’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson
- Director: Wes Anderson
- Rated: R
On the occasion of the death of its beloved Kansas-born editor Arthur Howitzer Jr., the staff of The French Dispatch, a widely circulated American magazine based in the French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé, convenes to write his obituary.
Memories of Howitzer flow into the creation of four stories: a travelogue of the seediest sections of the city itself from “The Cycling Reporter;” “The Concrete Masterpiece,” about a criminally insane painter, his guard and muse, and his ravenous dealers; “Revisions to a Manifesto,” a chronicle of love and death on the barricades at the height of student revolt; and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner,” a suspenseful tale of drugs, kidnapping and fine dining.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Oct. 22 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘The Harder They Fall’
- Genre: Western
- Cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole
- Director: Jeymes Samuel
- Rated: R
When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.
Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) — and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.
Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.
The film is scheduled for limited theatrical release Oct. 22 prior to streaming on Netflix Nov. 3.
‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones
- Director: Will Sharpe
- Rated: PG-13
The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever.
Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).
The film is set to have a limited theatrical release Oct. 22 prior to streaming on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 5.
‘Warning’
- Genre: Science fiction thriller
- Cast: Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon, Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett, Tomasz Kot, Kylie Bunbury and Garance Marillier
- Director: Agata Alexander
- Rated: R
Set in the not-too-distant future, this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact.
But life begin to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying, deadly consequences.
Lionsgate will release the film in select theaters, on digital and on demand Oct. 22.