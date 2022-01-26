TAMPA — Tool is back on the road for a mammoth 2022 international tour, with the Los Angeles-based band scheduled to make a stop in the Tampa Bay area. Tool will perform Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Blonde Redhead will open the show. Tickets start at $61.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. For venue information, visit amaliearena.com.
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
“Fear Inoculum” arrived in August 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise.
Tool formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums, including “Undertow” (1993), “Ænima” (1996), “Lateralus” (2001), “10,000 Days” (2006), and “Fear Inoculum” (2019); two EPs, including “72826” (1991) and “Opiate” (1992); and the limited-edition boxset “Salival” (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Metal Performance in 1998 for “Ænima,” Best Metal Performance in 2002 for “Schism,” Best Recording Package in 2007 for “10,000 Days,” and Best Metal Performance in 2020 for “7empest.”
Tool features Danny Carey on drums, Justin Chancellor on bass, Adam Jones on guitar, and Maynard James Keenan on vocals.