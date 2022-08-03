ST. PETERSBURG — Chase Atlantic will perform Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
According to Atom Splitter PR, Chase Atlantic represents the missing link between anesthetized woozy trap, nocturnal R&B, and psychedelically spun alternative. Chase Atlantic blur boundaries among genres through fearless experimentation and innate melodic inclinations.
Amassing over 200 million streams and receiving acclaim from Billboard, the Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio — featuring Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony — boldly push forward again on their debut for Fearless Records. “Beauty in Death” was released in 2021.
A prolific creative journey brought Chase Atlantic to this point. The band unleashed a string of EPs —beginning with “Dalliance” in 2014, and followed by “Nostalgia” (2015), and “Paradise” (2017). Their self-titled full-length debut, “Chase Atlantic,” was released in 2017. They put up serious numbers on the likes of “Friends,” “Swim,” “Into It,” and “Okay,” to name a few.
In 2019, their sophomore album, “Phases,” attracted widespread praise. Along the way, they canvased multiple continents; headlined across the United States, U.K., and Europe; and sold out venues such as Webster Hall in New York, Kentish Town Forum in the U.K. and the Regent Theater in Los Angeles in addition to gracing the festival stages of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and elsewhere.