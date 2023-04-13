Heart Breaker to play Performing Arts Center
PINELLAS PARK — Heart Breaker will perform music from Heart on Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park.
Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Heart Breaker is the ultimate U.S. tribute to the band Heart. This nationally touring act, based in North Carolina, was brought forth with the goal of playing each song with love, respect, and a true passion for the original material. With Heart Breaker, audiences not only get all the greatest chart-topping hits by Heart such as “Alone,” “These Dreams,” “Crazy for You,” and “Barracuda,” but also a taste of the great Led Zeppelin songs that inspired Heart, often played on tour. The vocal power brought to bear on songs is second to none thanks to Staci McBeth and Joan Burton — Heart Breaker’s “Ann and Nancy Wilson.”
The Heart Breaker show is a full concert experience that is sure to thrill and entertain any classic rock fan.
Shawn Dell Joyce painting live at DFAC
DUNEDIN — Nationally-acclaimed artist Shawn Dell Joyce — who recently was awarded a 2023 Pinellas County Professional Artist Grant — is painting live on weekdays in the lobby of Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Joyce is painting Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to noon, through April 28. The pastel artist and popular instructor is working on a large-scale colorful Florida landscape. Visitors can ask questions or just watch. On display in the gallery store is a selection of Joyce’s paintings made en plein air around Pinellas County, and as demonstrations in her classes.
While at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, check out #SMF, the current exhibit that features the work of students, members, and faculty. These works of art were created at DFAC. Joyce, and all the talented instructors at DFAC, have works on display in this exhibit.
Joyce leads a series of plein air painting classes called Plein Air Adventure around Pinellas County, and teaches workshops in drawing and painting across the country. Previously, she founded and ran a nonprofit plein air school in New York for 20 years, based on the Hudson River School which still exists today. She teaches classes and workshops on plein air painting, and the Hudson River School, and transcendentalism around the country. Her work has been featured in magazines, museums, and galleries across the country and has work in museums in New York and France.
Arts and Culture Grant Program application period opens
ST. PETERSBURG — The application period for the city of St. Petersburg's Arts and Culture Grant Program began April 3 and closes on Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m.
For information on eligibility requirements and the grant application, visit www.stpete.org/artsgrants.
Three levels of funding opportunities ranging from $7,500 to $22,000 will be available for eligible arts-focused organizations. Award levels will be based on the organization's size and budget.
"Creating equitable opportunities for arts organizations of all sizes is a priority in St. Petersburg," said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. "Supporting and cultivating these organizations ensures intentional inclusivity for the arts community, earning us recognition as a City of the Arts."
From established organizations to new groups that focus on emerging artistic expressions, the program supports local organizations that contribute to the vibrant cultural opportunities that serve the diverse residents of the St. Pete community. Grants fund eligible arts and culture organization activities completed between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024.
"I am excited to continue this program that provides funding to many of our talented and creative local organizations," Celeste Davis, the city's director of arts, culture and tourism. "Their impact in our community is tremendous, and I look forward to seeing the impact this next round of funding will have in our community."
Downtown art walk set
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered third Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The next walks will take place on Saturday, April 15. Participants meet their guide at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the Old City Hall parking lot. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas.
Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals.
Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance.
Tickets are for the Downtown Clearwater Art Walk are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.
Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus to perform
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Spring Concert on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The chorus performance will be conducted by Yohance Wicks, Marcia P. Hoffman music department chair. The concert will celebrate the sounds of spring as the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus performs songs by artists such as Stephen Sondheim, Paul McCartney, John Denver, Enya and more. Tickets are on sale now.
The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus, formerly known as the Clearwater Chorus, is the adult chorus of Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and is comprised of members ages 18 and older. In addition to performing throughout the community, the chorus has performed at sporting events and most recently performed the national anthem prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Dec. 18, 2022. The chorus has also toured in Europe, Carnegie Hall and appeared alongside the Florida Orchestra, Linda Eder, Andy Williams and John Tesh.
The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus is always welcoming new faces and voices each season. To learn more about the chorus and how to register, email rehedu@rutheckerdhall.net or call 727-712-2706.
Tickets priced at $10 are available at the box office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.