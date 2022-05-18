TAMPA — Dave Matthews Band will perform Wednesday, May 25, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
With a career spanning more than 30 years, Dave Matthews Band is one of the most influential bands in rock. In 1991, vocalist/guitarist Dave Matthews decided to put some songs he had written on tape and sought the assistance of drummer Carter Beauford and saxophonist LeRoi Moore, who were both accomplished jazz musicians in the local Charlottesville, Virginia, music scene. A 16-year-old bassist — Stefan Lessard — came on board shortly thereafter. Their infectious, distinctive sound garnered lots of early attention and a die-hard loyal fan base, catapulting the band into one of the most successful touring acts of the past three decades.
The group has since released nine studio albums and numerous live recordings, selling a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined since the 1994 release of its major label debut, “Under the Table and Dreaming.” The Grammy-winning band’s many hits include “What Would You Say,” “Crash Into Me,” “Too Much,” “Everyday,” “American Baby,” “Funny the Way It Is,” “Mercy” and “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin).”
Founding member LeRoi Moore died in 2008, and the band paid tribute to him with 2009’s platinum-certified “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.” Dave Matthews Band has since welcomed longtime collaborators/touring musicians Jeff Coffin (saxophone), Rashawn Ross (horns) and Tim Reynolds (guitar) into the lineup and — most recently — keyboardist Buddy Strong.
With 2018’s “Come Tomorrow,” Dave Matthews Band became the first group to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Renowned for its live performances, Dave Matthews Band has sold over 25 million tickets since its inception and ranked as the biggest ticket seller worldwide of the past decade. The group’s Bama Works Fund, established in 1999, has raised more than $65 million for humanitarian and environmental initiatives.
Over the past two years, Dave Matthews Band has planted over 2 million trees through its partnership with the Nature Conservancy. The band has committed to helping plant an additional one million trees in 2022. Concertgoers can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with the Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign — a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world. The Dreaming Tree Wines, DocuSign and other tour partners have lent their support. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org.
Along with the tree campaign, Dave Matthews Band will once again join forces with REVERB to neutralize carbon emissions associated with both band and fan travel, resulting in a Climate Positive tour. Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, and neutralizing tour carbon going back to their first shows in 1991.