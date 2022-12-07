TAMPA — Multi-platinum progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its 2022 winter tour to the Tampa Bay area Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 and 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”
This year’s tour kicked off Nov. 16 with performances in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, and it will conclude after 101 shows on Dec. 30. For the tour itinerary, visit www.trans-siberian.com.
Keeping with the vision of the late Paul O’Neill and his wife, Desi, TSO remains one of rock’s most giving bands and will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group.
“We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year,” said Desi O’Neill. “It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.”
“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” is a rock opera featuring song such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises to Keep" and "This Christmas Day." This year’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards in Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” and many more.
“It was so special to be back playing live last year,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road. I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone.”
Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows to approximately 18 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs.
Consistently one of the Top 25 touring acts in the country, TSO shows no signs of slowing down.
At the time of his passing, O’Neill had several TSO projects in various stages of completion at his recording studio in Florida and had two finalized rock operas: “Romanov: When Kings Must Whisper,” about the 1917 Russian Revolution, along with a live concert adaptation of “Night Castle.”