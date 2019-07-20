TAMPA — Shawn Mendes will perform Saturday, July 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Supporting the release of his self-titled third album, Mendes is on the road for his third global headlining tour. The multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter kicked off the tour March 7 in Europe. The tour will see him perform more than 50 shows by the time it concludes, with stops in across North America.
The new album follows 2016's double platinum “Illuminate” which spawned three top 10 radio hits, and 2014's “Handwritten” which included the seven-time platinum smash No. 1 single “Stitches,” both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. “In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan,” the first two tracks off the upcoming album, released to rave reviews and received critical acclaim from outlets including Rolling Stone, Billboard, the New York Times and Variety.
Both tracks have already experienced massive success, soaring to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the overall iTunes chart in the U.S., top five on iTunes in 50 countries, and holding the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on Spotify's “New Music Friday” playlist. The third song off the album, “Youth,”
featuring Khalid, reached No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. Additional yet-to-be-released tracks on the album include “Fallin’ All in You,” (co-written by Ed Sheeran), “Particular Taste,” (co-written by Ryan Tedder), and “Like To Be You,” featuring Julia Michaels, who co-wrote the song. The song also features a guitar solo from John Mayer, who produced the track.