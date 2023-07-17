CLEARWATER — Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae will perform Friday, July 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Special guest Shelby Darrall will open the show.
Maddie & Tae channel their honest songwriting into their new collection of songs, “Through the Madness Vol. 2,” released in September 2022. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project’s tracks, as well as all eight songs on “Through the Madness Vol. 1.”
The pair drew praise for their gold-certified “The Way It Feels” album, including the multi-platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die from a Broken Heart.” With “Die from a Broken Heart” topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1 hits.
Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the platinum-selling smash, “Girl in a Country Song,” which took country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the country airplay charts. They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year for “Woman You Got” at the CMT Music Awards and are nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations.
The celebrated duo has toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley. They recently headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast.
Supporting artist Shelby Darrall grew up with a love of music sparked by her father, Chuck Darrall, and his band SilverCreek. Growing up, she performed in the tasting rooms of wineries throughout her home Napa Valley.
After two years of attending the University of Arizona, Shelby moved to Nashville to pursue her musical dreams and finish school at Belmont University. She quickly gained the respect of the Nashville songwriting community co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths including Brett James, Troy Verges, and Emily Weisband, as well as collaborating with artists such as Jake Owen, Larry Fleet, and Josh Kerr.
Shelby is best known for her deep lyrical content and unique voice.