Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• “Fun Home” with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, July 17 through Aug. 18, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• St. Pete Grouper & Craft Beer Fest, Friday, July 19, 6 to 11 p.m., at Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Drive SE, St. Petersburg. Admission is free.
• Dierks Bentley, Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”: Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.atthecap.com.
• Anuel AA, Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $59. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” presented by the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts; July 18-20, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. For ticket information, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Largo
• “The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein,” July 12-21, presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $28.50 for adults, $13.50 for students age 22 and younger. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Pippin,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson; through Aug. 11, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
Tampa
• “Constellations,” by Nick Payne, presented by Jobsite Theater; through Aug. 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Dave Matthews Band, Wednesday, July 24, 8 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Tarpon Springs
• “The Dixie Swim Club,” through July 21, at Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for Tarpon Arts members. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.