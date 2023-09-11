‘King on Screen’ shows veneration, lacks objectivity, insight or cohesion
There’s an American author familiar to horror fans, assuming they haven’t been holed up in an attic or dwelled in a sewer system for the last 50 years in a life of voluntary seclusion, solitude and illiteracy. I first encountered his name around the time I started elementary school, and I watched as my parents added one dog-eared paperback after another to a shelf that would eventually be dominated by his work.
Of course, the author who piqued my parents’ interest was Stephen King. The books that appeared on that shelf throughout the 1970s included “Carrie,” “‘Salem’s Lot,” “The Shining,” “The Stand,” “The Dead Zone” and “Night Shift.”
In the early days, King shared that shelf with an eclectic assortment of writers, ranging from J.D. Salinger and Sherwood Anderson to John Steinbeck and Truman Capote. For those who think of King primarily as an author of horror fiction — he is widely regarded as the “King of Horror,” after all — equating his genre output to the work some of America’s most influential novelists might seem incongruous. But nothing about King’s popularity, commercial success and prolific productivity invalidate the fact that he is both a major figure in American literature as well as a sheer force of nature.
Fact: King has written more than 60 novels. Fact: His books have sold more than 400 million copies. Fact: King has written at least 200 short stories, many of which appear in collections such as “Night Shift,” “Skeleton Crew,” “Nightmares & Dreamscapes” and “Everything’s Eventual.” Fact: At least 60 films have been produced based on King’s work.
“King on Screen,” a documentary film directed by Daphné Baiwir, examines how filmmakers have translated King’s fiction into cinematic form. The director sought out stories and unique points of view to show how King’s comprehensive understanding of human psychology allows him to populate his stories with memorable, vibrant and complex characters.
Baiwir’s film is a passionate tribute to King and to the many filmmakers who have adapted and interpreted his creations. Unfortunately, the director presents the material in a disorganized, unintelligible succession of interview excerpts and transitory clips from films and miniseries. The documentary never fully engages the viewer. Baiwir fails to impart her enthusiasm for King’s work and for the dedication of so many filmmakers who have helmed King adaptations.
“King on Screen” opens with a crude fictional sequence in which Baiwir traverses a cheesy landscape permeated by visual references to King’s universe. It’s unnecessary filler that may appeal to diehard King fans, but the execution is so clumsy and inane that it simply serves as a convoluted distraction to most viewers. From there, Baiwir dives into an endless string of laudatory commentary from “an amazing cast of directors,” as the film’s Kickstarter page states.
In fact, so many directors contribute commentary that it’s almost impossible to keep track of them without a reference guide. It’s correspondingly difficult to discern at times which adaptations each of these directors oversaw, and how their interpretation of King’s work was received both by audiences and the author himself.
Baiwir offers no unifying expository voice-over. She never posits a specific thesis or shares her own personal observations. She relies entirely on interviewees who deliver testimonials and anecdotes that never manage to coalesce into a cohesive narrative.
Instead of presenting unabridged commentary, the director has chosen to edit them into bite-size snippets and scatter them throughout the film. A few directors are allotted more substantial blocks of time, with Frank Darabont clearly the frontrunner in terms of visibility. Darabont is known for his adaptations of three of King’s stories, including “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994), “The Green Mile” (1999) and “The Mist” (2007).
“King on Screen” avoids offering any critical analysis, either of individual films or of the entire body of work. There is no appraisal of poorly received films. There’s no profile of the 1986 film “Maximum Overdrive,” a film directed by King himself.
According to the entry on Documentary, penned by Annette Kuhn and Guy Westwell in “A Dictionary of Film Studies,” a documentary is “a practice of filmmaking that deals with actual and factual (and usually contemporary) issues, institutions and people, whose purpose is to educate, inform, communicate, persuade, raise consciousness or satisfy curiosity.”
Even if “King on Screen” is intended principally for diehard King fans, it is a disappointment. Any insights shared by interviewees are rendered lackluster and shallow by gawky editing and muddled delivery.
The lack of structure keeps the documentary from working even as simple listicle for anyone interested in prioritizing King cinematic treatments. Baiwir’s obvious admiration of King overrides her objectivity and transforms this documentary into hagiography.
“King on Screen” opened in limited release in select theaters on Aug. 11. As of Sept. 8, the documentary has been available on demand through platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube.