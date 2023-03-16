ST. PETERSBURG — The Guess Who, Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $42.50.
The Guess Who was the most successful Canadian rock group of the late 1960s and early 1970s, and Canada’s first rock superstars. The songwriting team of guitarist-singer Randy Bachman and lead singer-keyboardist Burton Cummings wrote such classic songs as “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “No Sugar Tonight” and “American Woman” before Bachan’s departure in 1970. “American Woman” was the first song by a Canadian band to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The string of hits continued with “Share the Land,” “Albert Flasher,” “Rain Dance” and “Clap for the Wolfman,” among others, until Cummings left to pursue a solo career in 1975. The Guess Who won two Juno Awards and a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame.
During the band’s career, The Guess Who released 11 studio albums, and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, two of which went to No. 1 in the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, “American Woman,” which hit No. 1 in Canada and No. 9 in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the Top 10 in Canada. Their fan base spans multiple generations. Very few bands have survived numerous member changes — let alone having smash hits with each lineup — but The Guess Who’s motto is “the music is the message.”
The most recent and up-to-date version of the band has mastered an entertaining romp through the early hits mixed in with their current creations, while managing to take the whole experience to a new level. Their live show is a celebration of life, being alive, and thriving in these uncertain times. The Guess Who never leave anything less than their hearts on the stage at the end of every performance. The current lineup features Garry Peterson, percussion; Derek Sharp, lead vocal and rhythm guitar; Michael Devin, bass guitar; Leonard Shaw, keyboards and saxophone; and Michael Staertow, lead guitar.