Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Freestyle Explosion featuring Exposé, Stevie B and Lisa Lisa; Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, on the USF Tampa campus at 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.
• Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Music in the Park, Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Admission is free. For information, visit www.myseminole.com. Performing will be Voices of Jazz.
• Broadway’s Epic Musicals, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• BoDeans, Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, through Oct. 20, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Dunedin
• Starlight Concert featuring Brother Brownlow, Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Concessions will be available. Visit dunedingov.com.
St. Petersburg
• Selwyn Birchwood Band, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Pig Floyd, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.