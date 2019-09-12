Exposé

Exposé takes the stage as part of the Freestyle Explosion tour Sept. 14 at the Yuengling Center.

 Photo courtesy of PARADISE ARTISTS

Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.

Our Top 5

• Freestyle Explosion featuring Exposé, Stevie B and Lisa Lisa; Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, on the USF Tampa campus at 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.

• Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Music in the Park, Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Admission is free. For information, visit www.myseminole.com. Performing will be Voices of Jazz.

• Broadway’s Epic Musicals, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• BoDeans, Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Other weekend events

Clearwater

• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, through Oct. 20, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.

Dunedin

• Starlight Concert featuring Brother Brownlow, Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Concessions will be available. Visit dunedingov.com.

St. Petersburg

• Selwyn Birchwood Band, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

• Pig Floyd, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

To submit arts and entertainment events, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions.

Tags