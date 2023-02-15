DUNEDIN — The 30th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
The two-day outdoor event will showcase a variety of unique gifts. Handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry and art, ceramic planters, functional pottery, hair accessories and thousands of other affordable, creative creations will be available all weekend from more than 200 craft artisans.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the fun, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality crafts in the pedestrian-friendly setting of downtown Dunedin. The event is pet friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more.
Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
This juried outdoor craft extravaganza features a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, waxwork and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, stained glass.
The original crafts are handmade in America with prices set to suit all budgets.
Among those crafters selected to be part of this year’s festival is Seminole resident Barrie West.
West is a regular at American Craft Endeavors shows who has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist. She has participated in art shows for more than 20 years, specializing in underwater, beach and Harley Davidson motorcycle scenes as well as light switches and murals. She works mainly with acrylic paint to create intense personal moments masterfully created on murals, canvas and other media.
According to American Craft Endeavors, West is “in her studio literally from sunrise to sunset.” Her dedication to her work is shown through every piece of her art.
“My philosophy of life and art are the same, to create and enjoy,” West said. “It’s important to me that my art bring joy and happiness to all.”
For information about West’s work, visit www.facebook.com/beachartbybarrie/.
Vie Blakey of Tarpon Springs is a self-taught visual artist and artisan jeweler who grew up in the Lorraine region in the northeast part of France and now works from her home studio. Unsatisfied with what she saw on the market, she decided to bring to life what appealed to her about the ancient jewelry she saw in museums.
Blakey handcrafts her own molds from sculptures, coins, cameos and other historical objects, and her work is available at the Chicago Field Museum, Getty Villa Museum, and other institutions around the world. Each mythology and nature-inspired work is copywritten, ensuring 100% originality.
Cheryl Grogan, a Tampa resident, also is among the craft artisans taking part in the two-day festival.
According to Grogan’s artist statement on her website: “I pretty much majored in art through junior high and high school. I attended Southeastern Massachusetts University in Dartmouth and then joined the Army for four years in the ’80s. It was a great experience and I lived in Europe for two years and really got to travel and take lots of pics and meet interesting people in between working.”
After her stretch in the military, Grogan relocated to Tampa and finished her bachelor of fine arts degree with a concentration in photography.
“I loved spending time in the darkroom,” she says. “Being a veteran and broke college student in the late ’80s, I got hired by the post office while finishing my degree at the University of South Florida.”
While working at the post office, Grogan started freelancing, painting murals, and showing her photos in galleries. She also started painting again. After testing the waters for a year, she decided it was time to jump ship and head out on my own.
“I have been self-employed for approximately 15 years now,” she says. “I do art shows in Florida now and the southeast. I also paint murals and enjoy commissioned works as well. I paint architecture and cool car portraits.”
Jewelry artist Rhonda Manning joins the presenters in Dunedin. Manning is known for her hammered aluminum jewelry that is inspired by nature. Her pieces feature botanical elements or whimsical creatures such as sea turtles and hummingbirds.
“Each piece begins with a simple strand of aluminum wire which is shaped and hammered to produce a strong finished piece,” Manning explains on her website. “The process of hammering also allows me to give the piece a little extra dimension through variations in the width of the wire due to the force of hammering. This comes in handy particularly for botanical pieces when I want to accentuate the tips of a flower petal or the edges of leaves.”
Many of her pieces are then accented with stained glass and semiprecious stones.
Dunedin’s own Shari Gaines brings her beautiful, plein air paintings of Florida nature landscapes to the festival.
Gaines didn't begin painting until later in life, after serving eight years active duty in the Air Force and after raising her family. After her children moved out on their own, she invested in a few years of private art instruction. Learning about art history as well as drawing and painting techniques, Gaines found painting from direct observation best suited her style.
According to her website, she is influenced by the great Impressionists, and she works quickly to capture the essence and feeling of being in the moment.
"I've been told that my paintings have an authentic feel to them; a real sense of place,” Gaines states on her website. She is particularly enamored with en plein air painting. She has recently been exploring the effects of sunlight on water and the shoreline along the area beaches.
"I like the way the light bounces above and below the water or the way the water changes colors as the sun rises or sets,” she says. “I spend as much time as I can painting on location where all of my senses become fully engaged. Even the smells and sounds play a role in the creation of a work done on location."
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota; and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.