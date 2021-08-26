A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Candyman’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, and Tony Todd
- Director: Nia DaCosta
- Rated: R
For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.
With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Aug. 27 by Universal Pictures.
‘Vacation Friends’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Lynn Whitfield, and Andrew Bachelor
- Director: Clay Tarver
- Rated: R
In this raw and raunchy comedy, strait-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.
Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.
The film is scheduled to be released on Hulu Aug. 27.
‘He’s All That’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Peyton Meyer
- Director: Mark Waters
- Not rated
In this reimagining of 1999’s “She’s All That,” teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him in real life.
The film is scheduled to be released by Netflix Aug. 27.
‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’
- Genre: Adult animated dark fantasy
- Cast: Theo James, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, and Mary McDonnell
- Director: Kwang Il Han
- Not rated
The world of “The Witcher” expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin.
But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.
The film is set to premiere Aug. 23 on Netflix.
‘No Man of God’
- Genre: Crime and mystery
- Cast: Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino and Robert Patrick
- Director: Amber Sealey
- Not rated
In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution.
In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. During the early days of the agency’s criminal profiling unit, FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier met with the incarcerated Ted Bundy in the hopes of understanding the psychology of the serial killer and providing closure for the victim’s families. As Hagmaier delves into Bundy’s dark and twisted mind, a strange and complicated relationship develops that neither man expected.
“No Man of God” is based on actual transcripts of interviews between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier and the incarcerated Ted Bundy.
The film will be released Aug. 27 by RLJE Films.