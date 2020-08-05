Whenever I am enjoying a jar of lightly salted mixed nuts — my go-to snack these days — I am always wary that the next bite I take might reveal the presence of the dreaded bitter almond. It doesn’t happen all that often: I’d guess that out of four jars of mixed nuts, I might encounter one of the nasty little things. Their appearance is uncommon enough that one can be easily lulled into a false sense of security, dreamily chomping away one nut after another — pistachio, walnut, cashew, sweet almond, Brazil nut, pecan and — BOOM: a bitter almond. That sour, pungent taste immediately fills your mouth and contorts your face into an expression of sudden shock and distaste.
That bemused look of horror and confusion found its way onto my face recently after viewing “Amulet,” a 2020 British horror film written and directed by Romola Garai. The film debuted July 24 in limited theaters and on-demand. Released by Magnolia Pictures' horror department, Magnet Releasing, it can currently be rented through various video on demand providers such as Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango Now, and Vudu.
Despite my reaction to the film’s final 30 minutes, “Amulet” has a lot going for it.
The story follows Tomaz (Alec Secareanu), an ex-soldier who has immigrated to London and does construction work as a day laborer. After a fire at the homeless shelter where he lives puts him in a hospital, Sister Claire (Imelda Staunton) befriends him and offers him a place to stay. She takes him to a rundown rowhouse and introduces him to Magda (Carla Juri), who — Tomaz is told — is caring for her elderly, dying mother who is confined to an attic room.
Initially reluctant to stay in the house, Tomaz has a change of heart when he realizes that Magda may be in danger. He develops a desire to protect her. Simultaneously, he begins to suspect that the relationship between Magda and her mother is unnatural, and that something in the house is amiss.
The audience is a few steps ahead of Tomaz in terms of sensing dread: Garai evokes Italian giallo motifs, gothic tropes and common horror cinema conventions to weave a menacing tapestry of shadow and secrets. The house may be situated in a modern, urban setting, but it feels impossibly old: The electricity and water are out, the walls and ceilings are a patchwork of mildew and decay and there is a pervading sense of misery and sadness. None of these elements — not even the sporadic wails of the attic tenant — are enough to compel Tomaz to leave. The viewer, of course, wouldn’t have stuck around more than five minutes.
But Tomaz doesn’t flee — not even after the hideous abomination he plucks out of filthy toilet bites him. Seriously, that probably requires a rabies shot in the very least.
Interestingly, the director manages to upend some of these precepts by the time the film enters its final act. “Amulet” is a trippy fusion of body horror and supernatural terror that unexpectedly leads to an intriguing mythos that remains mostly unexplored.
Partially a chamber piece, “Amulet” is punctuated by flashbacks that provide an ever-widening glimpse into the role Tomaz played in an unnamed foreign conflict. He seems to have served in a relatively comfortable position as a border sentry at a checkpoint on a remote road in the wilderness. Tomaz returns to this setting every time he sleeps. Initially, his recurring dreams seem innocuous, but gradually the viewer comes to understand that they are an internalized hell dispensing measured shares of torment for some as yet unrevealed sin he committed in the past.
The deplorable act Tomaz committed eventually comes to light. It is made all the more reprehensible by the fact that he reveals his true nature: Though he envisions himself as a selfless savior, he expects obedience and submission in return for his generosity. That sense of entitlement and self-aggrandizement lead him to violence and degeneracy.
“When I was writing the script, I really wanted to take the audience on a journey of questioning the protagonist and his motives,” Garai writes in her director’s statement. “From Tomaz as a figure deserving of our pity and Magda as a helpless victim of her mother … to a place where we start to understand that Tomaz is living alongside an evil that he believes he can escape and make his own retribution for: That he can decide his own punishment.”
Garai said that it was important that he was a man of high education, stable and loving home life and moral compass: that his act comes as a result of opportunity to do it and opportunity to hide it.
“Not innate evil,” she writes.
In a sense, Garai misleads the audience; but, she does so in a way that is logical within the framework of the story. Nothing is quite as it seems and no one is who they appear to be because they hide their true nature from others — intentionally or unconsciously. While the viewer may not be prepared for the revelations of the final act, it is evident throughout the film that something is being concealed.
“Amulet” isn’t the type of film that could expect mainstream success, but it will clearly appeal to a segment of those who enjoy edgy, atmospheric horror that employs a slow burn leading to a grisly spectacle. Laura Bellingham's talented cinematography enhances the overall tone, underscoring the isolation of Tomaz’s remote guard post and compounding the squalor of Magda’s home. Part morality tale and part gory nightmare, “Amulet” is as unsettling as it is stylish.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines.