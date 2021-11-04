CLEARWATER — Five-time Grammy winner and 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform Friday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Stuart is on tour in support of his most recent digital album release, “Songs I Sing in the Dark.” Released in March of this year, Stuart recorded the collection of 20 songs at his former home outside of Nashville. Stuart shares a song from the album each month, alongside a personal statement about the song’s importance, both personally and in the context of country music.
"The title tells the story,” Stuart said in a press release promoting the tour. “I have a long line of songs that range from obscure, originals, to old favorites from various musical worlds that I often sing to myself when I'm alone. Until recently, I had never formally made a list of all the titles. When I did, I saw in those titles so many great songs that need to be remembered and passed down. There was a mighty congregation of names of profound songwriters whose presence and lyrics are to be cherished. And, looking into those songs I could hear the music of those brilliant musicians, arrangers, and singers who brought those tunes to life, and gave the world a reason to love them. In the wake of these revelations, I was inspired to finally go to work on the idea of ‘Songs I Sing in the Dark.’"
Recently, the Country Music Association announced the induction of Stuart into the Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2020 in the Modern Era Artist category. Stuart is inducted alongside Dean Dillon — Songwriter Category — and Hank Williams Jr. — Veterans Era Artist.
"It is the ultimate honor in country music," said Stuart. "I'm so honored to be included in this class and I'm honored to be included alongside Hank Jr. and Dean Dillon. I love those people. To be officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is beyond words. I'm usually not at a loss for words."
Stuart is a five-time Grammy-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician and songwriter. Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash's band in the ’80s and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the ’90s.