LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently announced its 2024 Emerging Artist Grant, open to applicants from July 19 through Sept. 6.
Grants will be awarded for original work in the disciplines of choreography, literature, media arts, music composition, theater creation, visual arts and interdisciplinary arts.
Said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas: “By providing financial support, mentoring and an opportunity for an exhibition or performance, we are empowering individual artists and investing in their future. With these Emerging Artist Grants, we have been able to and continue to be committed to making space, resources, and recognition available to artists and communities who may not have had such access in the past.”
Emerging artists are defined as those who demonstrate “excellence in their work, are widely recognized by their peers and the community at large for their work, and still have some ground to cover on their path to recognition as professional artists.”
The Emerging Artist Grant program, now in its seventh year, selects up to 10 artists for the annual program. Each artist will receive a financial grant of $2,000, a professional artist mentor, chosen specifically for them, who will work with them on a one-to-one basis during the grant period and will be part of the Emerging Artist group exhibition, sponsored each year by Creative Pinellas.
Artists are selected by a panel of artists and curators based on “their work, vision for the future and commitment to show or perform their work for the benefit of residents and visitors to Pinellas County.”
Grant recipients will be selected in October.
For more information, contact Charlene Harrison, Creative Pinellas Grants & Business Manager at Creative Pinellas at grants@creativepinellas.org, or visit creativepinellas.org/emergingartists.