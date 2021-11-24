CLEARWATER — “A Peter White Christmas” is back on the road this holiday season and will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
This year’s concert will feature Peter White along with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala.
White is an extraordinary and fluent acoustic guitarist whose skills are world-renowned.
After nearly four decades of writing, recording and touring – either as a sideman or a solo artist –White still seeks out the road not yet traveled. Whether it’s new songs, new ideas, new styles or new collaborators, this virtuoso of contemporary jazz, classical, pop and Spanish guitar is at his best when standing on the edge of creative territory waiting to be explored.
“Groovin’,” White’s most recent album is his third collection of guitar-centric interpretations of timeless compositions from those halcyon years of the 1950s to the 1980s. Taking up where his previous all-covers albums “Reflections” (1994) and “Playin’ Favorites” (2006) left off, “Groovin’” finds White not only nostalgic but adventurous and playful, injecting vocal shadings and bold horn charts into the mix, and even some tougher guitar sounds than he’s generally known for.
Ingala is a contemporary/urban jazz multi-instrumentalist. The tenor saxophone is his main instrument of choice.
The charismatic and handsome Ingala has endeared fans, contemporaries and critics alike with his consummate musicianship, fun-loving stage presence, energized and inspired performances and all-around passion. Ingala burst on the Contemporary Jazz scene in 2010 with the release of his critically heralded debut “North End Soul.” Two years later he was crowned Billboard Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year. Ingala’s sophomore recording, “Can’t Stop Now,” was released in 2012 and “Coast to Coast” followed in 2015, featuring two singles that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart.
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, Abair has been electrifying audiences with her dynamic live performances and sax prowess since her debut album, “Always and Never the Same,” was released in 1999. No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music. In 2014, Abair received her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album, followed by a 2015 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP “Wild Heart.”
Many know her as the featured saxophonist on “American Idol,” sitting in with Paul Shaffer on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” or as the first solo saxophonist touring with Aerosmith since 1973. She has garnered 12 No. 1 radio hits in the jazz and blues world, two No. 1 spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album Chart and two No. 3 spots on the Billboard Blues Album Chart.