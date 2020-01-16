TAMPA — Will Hoge is set to take the stage Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
Hoge is currently touring to support his new album “My American Dream.” The album was named as one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s Best Albums of 2018.
Grammy-, ACM- and CMA-nominated singer-songwriter and activist Hoge made his name honing a blend of soulful Americana and heartland rock and roll that has allowed him to release 11 records, tour the globe and earned him a No. 1 song with “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” Although he’s grateful for the commercial success, what’s even more important to him is the freedom to stand up for his convictions and put them into his music when the time calls for it. Never afraid to wade into political territory, Hoge has expressed his observations and frustration with human rights issues over the last 15 years, and as conflicts continued and intensified, he refuses to remain silent.
On “My American Dream,” his most recent studio album, Hoge confronts many of today’s most pressing issues, such as border police, political corruption, poverty, gun control and apathy. Released in October 2018, “My American Dream” may be the fiercest, angriest and most heartfelt collection of songs he's recorded to date.
Currently, Hoge is working on new material.
At the Attic, fans can expect a high-energy acoustic show with some brand-new Hoge songs, such as “Gilded Walls” and “Middle of America,” as well as popular fan favorites like “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.”