My mother never had any luck with maintaining indoor plants. If she received one as a gift, we knew that within a few weeks we would be unceremoniously disposing of its brown and withered remains and adding its ornamental container to a growing collection of vacated pots in one corner of the garage. I watched a parade of ferns, palms, succulents and Bonsai trees decline and die despite all attempts to make them flourish. It’s a good thing plants don’t hold grudges. At least, we assume they don’t.
Some writers have speculated that all that seemingly friendly foliage might be playing the long game. Maybe they are slow to respond to myriad existential threats, including habitat loss, overexploitation, pollution, and climate change. All of those threats have one common denominator: people. As civilization expands, it tends to disregard nature. Plants have every right to feel abused and victimized.
Anchored in place by their roots, their lack of mobility would make them easy targets if they ever decided to raise an army to end centuries of mistreatment. That’s why English science fiction author John Wyndham made the venomous, carnivorous plants in his novel “The Day of the Triffids” different. Wyndham’s plants could move, giving them the ability to stalk their prey. That ability — coupled with an event that left much of the world’s population blind — effectively reduced humans to an endangered species.
“The Day of the Triffids,” published in 1951, can be viewed as an early example of apocalyptic ecological horror. In recent years, eco-horror has become both trendy and imperative. Eco-horror literature and films often revolves around the concept of an environment on the brink of collapse struggling to survive. In other words, Mother Nature strikes back. Recent examples include “The Happening,” “The Bay,” “Sea Fever,” “The Beach House,” and “In the Earth.”
“Gaia,” a South African eco-horror film directed and produced by Jaco Bouwer, is a new addition to the subgenre. The film had limited theatrical release June 18 prior to its video-on-demand debut June 25. It was released by Decal.
In “Gaia,” forest rangers Gabi (Monique Rockman) and Winston (Anthony Oseyemi) travel down a river through a dense and wild forest on a routine mission. When their drone crashes, Gabi goes ashore in an attempt to retrieve it while Winston hikes to a remote trail camera to perform scheduled maintenance. Gabi stumbles into a trap and sustains a serious injury. Winston becomes lost while trying to find her.
Gabi is saved by Barend (Carel Nel) and his son Stefan (Alex Van Dyk), two off-the-grid survivalists. Gradually, Gabi learns that the two have developed a fanatical relationship with something that dwells in the forest. Without revealing too much about what lurks in their environment, both Gabi and Winston will come face to face with a vengeful embodiment of nature gone wild.
“Gaia” blends an arthouse ambiance with creeping terror. While it may not appeal to mainstream horror fans, it is a treat for those who prefer lingering dread to sporadic jump scares. Its slow pacing and periodic lapses into vivid surrealism evoke Ken Russell’s lurid sequences of sensory overload. At times, “Gaia” descends into a haze of delirium that is as striking as it is frightening.
The computer-generated imagery isn’t top-notch, but its lackluster quality fortunately does not impact the film because Bouwer uses it sparingly. He chooses to focus instead on the vastness of the wilderness, which is juxtaposed with the diminutive space in which the protagonists feel any sense of safety. The film manages to make an immense tract of forest feel claustrophobic.
The fact that production on “Gaia” coincided with the pandemic somehow intensifies the film’s urgency. The story combines ecological horror and elements of religion, echoing the biblical narrative of the Binding of Isaac.
“‘Gaia’ became a portrait of theological paranoia,” explained Bouwer in the film’s production notes. “What is to become of humanity once it discovers it has been expelled from Eden? Or, even more: that Eden itself has expelled it, turned against it, and is taking its revenge? In a sense, it’s a reverse horror film — the outside world is scary, but the real enemy is inside. Straddling the line between fantasy and reality, we are left to wonder how much of the characters’ monstrous vision of nature is real, and how much is a psychotic vision. Their descent into madness is a desire for chaotic salvation, a desire to become animals, a gospel that replicates like a disease.”
Barend becomes the mouthpiece for Mother Nature, delivering a longwinded and often deranged manifesto that heralds the imminent conclusion of the Anthropocene era, predicting an end to significant human impact on Earth's geology and ecosystems. His ecstatic misanthropy and his obsessive devotion to his forest “god” may undermine any valid criticisms he has about modern civilization, but his tenacity certainly fits the character’s backstory.
Between its visual excesses and its open-ended ambiguity, “Gaia” is not likely to be everyone’s cup of hallucinogenic tea. Its trippy, psychedelic themes of mutagenic transformation and ecological rebellion manage to work their way beneath the skin, promising to blossom in nightmares long after the final credits finish scrolling across the screen. For fans of niche eco-horror, “Gaia” is a genuinely haunting and spellbinding experience.
Incidentally, I inherited my mother’s hopelessness when caring for plants — a fact demonstrated by a near complete lack of vegetation in the planter that runs alongside my front porch. A hibiscus and a philodendron have survived despite my neglect. So far, neither of them has voiced any grievances.