SAFETY HARBOR — Ariella will take the stage Friday, April 29, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
Along the central coast of Florida comes a fresh wave, one that passionately transcends boundaries, transporting listeners to the heart of what makes music timeless.
Ariella is an esoteric embodiment of sensory enlightenment, showing that an evening of music can be composed of jazz, blues, bossa, samba, tango, theater, rock, soul, and much more.
Vocals are performed by the charismatic Ariella McManus, a singer with emotional depth and a songwriter rich with breadth. She eloquently combines stunning melodies with transcendent grooves to create an immersive embrace. She has partnered with guitar maestro Nicolaas Kraster, a talented wunderkind from Fredonia, New York, who has been compared to Ottmar Liebert, Paco de Lucía and Pat Metheny. Together, the pair effortlessly craft an engaging path to the spiritual promised land.
“With passionate music performed at the highest level, with intimate and honest lyrics that express, and welcome, vulnerability, with masterfully played rhythms that can move mountains with an explosion or a whisper, we believe audiences yearn to explore the farthest reaches of what music can offer,” Kraster said in a press release. “That from simple songs to grand composition our audiences possess the depth to be truly moved in many ways. Our mission is to share the music that inspired us through the songs we’ve written and the covers we’ve re-imagined.”
Flush with poetic imagery and musical intimacy, Ariella’s recent releases — including “Joy,” “Terrified,” and “Live at the Hideaway Café” — are great examples of their sonic vision, one with increasing definition of the human condition. With apt comparisons to the transcendent fragility of Etta James, Patsy Cline and Amy Winehouse, music critics praise their repertoire as raw and soulful.
With collaborations on the horizon with bass extraordinaire Victor Wooten, of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, and award-winning engineer, Fabrice Dupont, Ariella will continue to pave a way forward, one of light, and the beauty of life, where great music isn't read from a script but is real life transcribed into a vibe, one that resonates deep inside, a celebration for what it means to be alive.