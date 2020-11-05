TAMPA — Awakening Events recently announced the return of the annual TobyMac Hits Deep Tour.
The 2021 lineup features TobyMac & the DiverseCity Band along with special guests Tauren Wells, We Are Messengers, Unspoken, Cochren & Co. and Terrian. The tour will make its way to the Tampa Bay area for two concerts, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 20, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
To ensure fan safety, the Hits Deep Tour will be implementing socially distanced seating maps and will be working closely with both national and local health officials to meet or exceed the most current health and safety guidelines in each market.
"Over the summer we've safely produced multiple tours at drive-in movie theaters providing our fans with an outlet to continue enjoying live music, and we're excited to keep that momentum going this spring," said Dan Fife, CEO and founder of Awakening Events. "With the support of our venue partners and cooperation with local health officials we're proud to announce another year of the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour."
As in years past, the tour will be offering a fan appreciation discount via the code INSIDER. From Friday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 8, fans can save 20% on any tickets purchased by using the code INSIDER when purchasing online. A full list of dates can be found at www.AwakeningEvents.com.
Ticket prices start at $19.95. Visit Ticketmaster.com. For venue information, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.